Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maurel & Prom: Appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

Acting on the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of Maurel & Prom (Paris:MAU), at its meeting on 1 August 2019, unanimously appointed Olivier de Langavant to the position of Chief Executive Officer1 with effect from 1 November 2019, as a replacement for Michel Hochard.

Aussie B. Gautama, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Maurel & Prom, commented:

The Board of Directors thanks Michel Hochard for his commitment and work accomplished since 2014 in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer of the Maurel & Prom Group. The quality of the results achieved during his term of office, in particular the success of the Group's financial restructuring and the success of its development strategy, has put the Group in a position to pursue growth on a sustainable basis.

We are delighted to welcome Olivier de Langavant to Maurel & Prom. His experience and knowledge of our industry, together with his strategic and operational skills, will be invaluable to the Group’s continued development.

1 On the condition precedent that he sign his contract. As this condition was fulfilled today, his appointment is now confirmed.

Olivier de Langavant

Following positions in France and then the Ivory Coast, Olivier de Langavant joined Elf Aquitaine (now Total) in 1981 as a reservoir engineer – a role which took him to France, the Congo, the United States and Colombia – before being appointed Operations Director in the Netherlands.

He served as Deputy Managing Director of Total E&P Angola from 1998 to 2002, and then Managing Director of Total E&P Myanmar.

In 2005, he returned to Angola as Managing Director of Total E&P Angola.

In 2009, Olivier de Langavant was appointed Finance, Economics & Information Systems SVP of Total E&P, based at the Total Group’s head office, before taking up the position of Strategy, Business Development and R&D SVP of Total E&P in 2011. From 2015 to 2017, he served as the Total Group’s SVP for the Asia-Pacific region, based in Singapore.

Since 2012, he has also been a member of the Total Group’s Management Committee (Group Performance Management Committee since 2015).

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as strategic, operational, financial and political, social, or environmental risks that may affect the Company's business.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC Small, CAC Mid&Small, CAC All Tradable
Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:44aPROBIOTEC : Completion of Celebrity Slim sale
PU
01:41aALPHABET : Southeast Asia's internet economy to hit $300 bln by 2025 - report
RE
01:36aWorld's largest banks lagging in sustainable finance
RE
01:35aPARAGON ID SA : SPS enters into an exclusive and worldwide patent licence agreement for Paragon ID’s copper wire embedded inductive coupling technologies
AN
01:29aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Lineup at 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 World Premieres for MI-TECH CONCEPT - the electrified SUV Concept Car Super Height K-Wagon Concept - the new K-Car concept
PU
01:29a2019 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY : Thales sets out its action plan following the integration of Gemalto and updates its medium-term financial objectives
PU
01:29aBANK OF JAPAN : Output Gap and Potential Growth Rate
PU
01:29aTHALES : 2019 Capital Markets Day - Slideshow - 3 october 2019
PU
01:29aTHALES : Journée Investisseurs 2019 - Présentation - 3 octobre 2019 (uniquement en Anglais)
PU
01:29aTHALES : 2019 Capital Markets Day - Press release - 3 October 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group