Maurel & Prom: Report on the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 13 June 2019

06/13/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Maurel & Prom (Paris:MAU):

At Maurel & Prom’s Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting (“General Shareholders’ Meeting”), which took place today under the chairmanship of Mr Aussie B. Gautama, shareholders voted on all resolutions on the agenda.

In particular, the General Shareholders’ Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of €0.04 (four euro cents) per share. The dividend will be paid out on 19 June 2019; the ex-dividend date is 17 June 2019 and the record date is 18 June 2019.

The General Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the cooptations and renewal of the directorships subject to its vote.

The Board of Directors, which met after the General Shareholders’ Meeting, decided to renew the term of office of Mr Aussie B. Gautama as Chairman. The Board of Directors also decided to renew the term of office of Mr Michel Hochard as Chief Executive Officer.

For more information, go to www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC All-Share – CAC Oil & Gas – Next 150 – PEA-PME and SRD eligible
Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA


© Business Wire 2019
