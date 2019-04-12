Log in
Mauritius Tour Beachcomber 2019: Little ones in the spotlight

04/12/2019 | 09:33am EDT

The Mauritius Tour Beachcomber (MTB) is fast approaching. The fourth edition of the event, which is highly anticipated by seasoned mountain bikers, will include its fair share of novelty. Following the creation of a children's race last year, the MTB will offer a variety of fun children's entertainment on April 27th 2019, the final day of the race. This will include a bouncy castle, pony rides and other surprises ideal for a family day out!

Once again, children aged 5 to 12 will be invited to take part in the race via a specially-designed course. Boys and girls will race together but will be split into three different age groups, each of which will have its own heat.

Five to eight-year-olds will race over two 1km-long loops of track. Nine to 10-year-olds will complete three loops of the course, while 11 to 12-year-olds will race over five loops. Registration costs Rs 500 per child, with participating children given lunch in the Games Village at the heart of the Shandrani Beachcomber.

Participants can register online by clicking on the following link: http://www.beachcomberevents.com/kids-race. Please note that registration closes on April 15th!

The MTB will take place from the 25th to the 27th of April 2019. Once again, it will take riders inland, into the heart of an open-air playground full of challenges, discoveries and breath-taking landscape. It is certain to delight sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

New Mauritius Hotels Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 13:32:01 UTC
