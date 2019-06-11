Mauritius says economic growth may climb to 4.1 pct in 2020

The Indian Ocean island, which markets itself as a link between Africa and Asia, is striving to move from an economy mostly focused on sugar, textiles and tourism towards offshore banking, business outsourcing and luxury real estate.

In a budget speech on Monday, Pravind Jugnauth also told parliament total public spending in the next fiscal year would be 138.6 billion Mauritian rupees ($3.9 billion), up from 133.8 billion rupees in the previous period.

The fiscal deficit in the fiscal year from July would be unchanged at 3.2 percent of GDP from the previous year.

