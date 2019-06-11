Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mauritius says economic growth may climb to 4.1 pct in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 03:46am EDT
A tour guide stands with a group of tourists at a viewpoint overlooking Port Louis

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - Mauritius expects its economy will expand by 4.1 percent next year up from 3.9 percent this year, while the fiscal deficit will remain flat in the fiscal year beginning July from the previous period, according to the finance minister.

The Indian Ocean island, which markets itself as a link between Africa and Asia, is striving to move from an economy mostly focused on sugar, textiles and tourism towards offshore banking, business outsourcing and luxury real estate.

In a budget speech on Monday, Pravind Jugnauth also told parliament total public spending in the next fiscal year would be 138.6 billion Mauritian rupees ($3.9 billion), up from 133.8 billion rupees in the previous period.

The fiscal deficit in the fiscal year from July would be unchanged at 3.2 percent of GDP from the previous year.

(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Peter Graff)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:17aTrump Hectoring of Powell Complicates Rate Calls
DJ
04:15aFight for Supremacy in Indoor Farming Escalates With New Funding
DJ
04:13aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Arbitration figures reveal new record for cases and awards in 2018
PU
04:13aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Trade Register affirms trade finance's decade-long low-risk profile
PU
04:11aTokyo 2020 podiums to be made of recycled plastic
RE
04:08aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Notice to members - Petition No 0924/2018 by Paul Villain (French), on behalf of Association des Brûlés de France, on accidents caused by lack of market surveillance in the EU - PE 638.618v01-00 - Committee on Petitions
PU
04:06aECB'S REHN : tiering, rates cut, more QE all on the table
RE
04:02aChina says will respond if U.S. escalates trade tension
RE
04:00aChina says will respond if U.S. escalates trade tension
RE
03:51aIndonesia aims to double trade with Chile under new partnership
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises with financial markets, as longer supply cuts expected
2CITIGROUP INC. : CITIGROUP : Citi launches co-branded credit cards with South East Asia's Grab in push for mor..
3NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Update regarding incident at Kjørbo
4TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Salesforce Makes $15 Billion Deal -- WSJ
5TED BAKER PLC : TED BAKER : Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About