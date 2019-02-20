Mauritius: the perfect place to learn to dive as a family

With its gorgeous beaches, lush green heartland, and fun activities suitable for every age, Mauritius enjoys a reputation as an ideal family holiday destination. And with its beautiful dive sites in shallow water within easy reach of the shore, it's also a great place to learn to scuba dive with your loved ones!

Diving World's dive centres at Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels offer internationally-recognised PADI Open Water courses designed for children as young as 12. Our child-sized scuba gear and specially chosen dive sites, ideal for beginners, will keep you and your family comfortable, safe and happy in the water.

The course takes four to five days and consists of as many pool dives as needed, four open sea dives, theory lessons and a final written exam.

The course's online learning module is available in several different languages, while our experienced and knowledgeable diving instructors will tailor its practical elements to suit your family's needs. Using PADI's e-learning platform, you can even complete theory at home and do the fun bits in Mauritius!

Each of our diving schools is conveniently located within your hotel's grounds, so there's no need for a taxi or transfer, while all of our dive sites are only a short boat ride away. Each dive lasts a total of two hours, including time on the boat, so family members who prefer not to dive won't have to spend the whole day away from their loved ones!

Scuba diving lessons for kids

With their natural curiosity and ability to quickly master new skills, children often make some of the best and most relaxed scuba divers. Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels are ideally equipped to teach children to dive, thanks to child-sized equipment and carefully selected dive sites.

A good way to assess whether your child is ready for open water diving is to enrol them in our 'Beautiful Discovery' programme. This half day experience aims to give kids a taste of diving.

First, we take them for a dive in the hotel swimming pool to teach them how to breathe through a regulator. Then, we take them on a shallow sea dive up to a depth of three meters.

The 'Beautiful Discovery' programme is run by our experienced diving instructors, who carefully supervise the children every step of the way. The programme is suitable for children 12 years and up.

The next step is the PADI Junior Open Water Diver Course. This is similar to the adult Open Water certification programme and prepares kids to become full-fledged divers when they come of age.

To take part, children must be at least 10 years old and able to swim. Students as young as 10 can even use our e-learning course to complete the theory part of the programme. Once they have completed the Junior Open Water Diver Course, junior divers will be issued with a logbook and an international certification card which they can use to dive anywhere in the world.