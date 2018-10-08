Mavenir : Leads an Open RAN Ecosystem

Mavenir,
focused on transforming mobile network economics for communications
service providers (CSPs), is announcing an Open RAN partner ecosystem
that provides more options and makes it easy for operators to deploy an
innovative, flexible Cloud-based Open RAN solution. Mavenir will act as
the End-to-End systems integrator simplifying the engagement for
operators and creating an offering that is on par with the traditional,
hardware centric proprietary vendors.
Ecosystem partners include MTI, Tecore Networks, Baicells, NEC, AceAxis,
KMW, Benetel, CommScope, Blue Danube Systems and Airrays.
“Mavenir has always been extremely active in promoting open interfaces
as we believe it is in the interest of the CSPs and the overall
industry. We will continue to support any effort in the direction of
cloud-based architectures and virtualized solutions,” said Pardeep
Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “The formation of this ecosystem
essentially creates a challenger to the traditional radio vendors.
Mavenir would like to encourage any other player to support this effort
which will result in a significant disruptive game changer as operators
continue to seek a new economic model in a world where a traditional,
hardware-based approach is no longer a viable option.”
“This Open RAN ecosystem announcement expands the addressable market for
Open RAN solutions,” said Daryl Schoolar, Practice Leader, Service
Provider Infrastructure and Software at Ovum. “The ecosystem partners
allow for addressing a greater variety of deployment scenarios.
End-to-end solution integration makes it easier for smaller operators to
deploy these solutions as Mavenir will take on the responsibility of
interoperability testing and multi-vendor integration. Smaller operators
can lack the internal resources to deploy and manage a multi-vendor
network.”
“Global mobile transformation is being defined by 5G, IOT, and
subscriber demand for exponential capacity driving new economics and
ecosystems, as a partner with Mavenir we are excited to be at the
forefront driving a software and open ecosystem,” said Mark Pinto, CEO
of Blue Danube.
“The xRAN interoperability testing between Baicells and Mavenir proves
that the future of 5G has arrived,” said Minchul Ho, Vice-President of
Vertical Sales, Baicells. “The Cloud RAN architecture provides operators
several benefits including reduced opex from maintenance, economies of
scale efficiencies and vast improved performance due to greater
coordination among cells.”
“Achieving seamless Interoperability whilst providing a high level of
system flexibility presents a significant challenge to both the RRU
vendor and CSP community alike,” said Adrian O’Connor, CEO of Benetel.
“However, with the help of these disruptive ecosystem partners and
leaders like Mavenir, we will realize an end to end solution in the
coming months.”
Interoperability testing has already been conducted based on the xRAN
Option 7.2 split specification. Recently, the full xRAN (now ORAN)
specifications have been officially released containing the management
plane (M-plane), for which Mavenir significantly contributed, making
this a complete open specification. Mavenir continues to test the latest
version of the Option 7.2 split with the ecosystem partners, who are
committed to the Open RAN community and making their solutions
commercially available.
This approach is now being favored by Operators who want to embrace Open
RAN as it allows the deployment of open market (whitebox) remote radio
unit (RRUs) to interwork with the virtualized cloud base band unit
(vBBU) over ethernet fronthaul (FH). With this, CSPs can break the
stranglehold of closed proprietary specifications and the need to
implement dark fiber for RRU fronthaul, which could pose significant
economical burdens in some countries. They can continue to provide
fronthaul and backhaul in the traditional ways like microwaves and
IP/MPLS technologies.
