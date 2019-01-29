Maverick Therapeutics Announces Key Executive Promotions to Drive Continued Growth of the Company's Pipeline of Next Generation T Cell Therapeutics in Immuno-Oncology

Maverick Therapeutics Inc., an immuno-oncology company pioneering
next-generation redirected T cell therapeutics, today announced key
promotions on its executive leadership team:
-
Robert DuBridge, Ph.D., has been promoted to Executive Vice President,
Research, and Chief Technology Officer
-
Chad May, Ph.D., has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Research
& Development
Dr. DuBridge is a co-founding scientist of Maverick and has led the
design of the proprietary COBRA™ platform for the development of
conditionally active T cell engaging therapies for solid tumor
indications. Dr. May joined the company at its inception in January 2017
and has led the generation of data validating the novel COBRA mechanism
of action and demonstrating preclinical proof of concept of a marked
therapeutic window in the solid tumor target arena.
“This is a truly exciting time for Maverick. Bob and Chad have partnered
to establish and validate our novel platform in a remarkably short
period of time,” said Maverick Chief Executive Officer Jim Scibetta.
“They are both proven scientific leaders in the field of T cell engaging
therapeutics – Bob in antibody engineering and platform design and Chad
in immunology and preclinical tumor models. They have built off of their
own expertise at Maverick, assembling and directing world-class teams of
scientists that are working to advance and accelerate our development
pipeline.”
Dr. DuBridge is a leader in the emerging field of T cell engaging
therapeutics. In 2010, he founded Full Spectrum Genetics (FSG) to
develop a novel, high throughput mutation profiling system to create
detailed structural maps of protein binding sites. In 2015, FSG
developed the S4 system for rapidly creating affinity matured antibodies
from selected single substitution CDR libraries. Prior to FSG, Dr.
DuBridge led the New Technologies and Antibody Engineering groups at Eos
and then PDL Biopharma. During this time, his group humanized numerous
therapeutic antibodies and developed a new antibody engineering platform
called PxP. Dr. DuBridge was one of the founding scientists of Cell
Genesys, Inc., where he was responsible for setting up systems to create
genetic knockouts in primary human cells. He later became the Director
of the Massively Parallel Signature Sequencing (MPSS) project at Lynx
Therapeutics and his group was responsible for setting up the first next
generation sequencing platform. Dr. DuBridge received his B.A. in
Biology from the University of California at San Diego and his Ph.D. in
Genetics from Stanford University. He performed his postdoctoral studies
at Genentech.
Dr. May is leading the preclinical pharmacology and development work on
Maverick’s novel T cell retargeting platform. He has more than fifteen
years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries,
with deep expertise in target biology/selection, recombinant antibody
therapeutics and translational medicine. Prior to joining Maverick, Dr.
May was the Senior Director of Targeted Immunotherapy at Pfizer in the
Oncology Research Unit where he spearheaded several bispecific antibody
programs from inception to Phase 1 clinical trials. Previous to that, he
held roles of increasing responsibility at ImClone Systems, which was
acquired by Eli Lilly in 2008. During his time there, Dr. May was a
project team leader for several early stage therapeutics antibody
programs. He received his Ph.D. in Immunology from the Weill Cornell
Graduate School of Medical Sciences in a joint program with the Sloan
Kettering Institute.
About COBRA™ Therapeutic Platform
The company’s proprietary COBRA™, or COnditional Bispecific
Redirected Activation, molecules are conditionally active
and highly potent T cell engaging molecules, each targeted to well
validated tumor antigens expressed on specific solid tumors. COBRAs are
engineered to be inactive prodrugs when initially administered
systemically. The prodrugs are capable of binding to their cognate
antigen at the tumor, and once bound, subject to proteolytic cleavage.
This results in domain rearrangements allowing for direct engagement of
and activation of T cells. COBRAs are designed to remain as prodrugs
outside of the tumor microenvironment where, when bound to target
antigens and not subject to the same proteolytic tumor microenvironment,
they remain incapable of engaging and activating T cells. COBRA
molecules have demonstrated tumor microenvironment dependent T cell
mediated regressions of established solid tumors in preclinical models;
the uncleavable control form of the prodrug, by comparison, has no
anti-tumor activity.
About Maverick Therapeutics
Maverick Therapeutics is pioneering the next generation of redirected T
cell therapeutics in immuno-oncology. Maverick’s highly innovative
platform is designed to deliver potent activity with increased tumor
specificity and reduced toxicity, resulting in superior therapeutics for
cancer patients and improved clinical success. Maverick was founded by
MPM Capital in 2016 through a spin-out from Harpoon Therapeutics. In
early 2017 Maverick announced a series of transactions providing $125
million of committed funding from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, MPM
BioVentures 2014 and MPM Capital’s UBS Oncology Impact Fund. For further
information, please visit www.mavericktx.com.
