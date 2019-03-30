Maverick Therapeutics to Unveil Pre-Clinical Data on Novel COBRATM Platform at American Association for Cancer Research 2019 Annual Meeting

- Pre-clinical Data Characterize the Conditional and Potent Activity of the Company’s Novel COBRATM Platform, a Conditionally Active T-cell Engaging Therapeutic Designed to Target Solid Tumors -

Maverick Therapeutics Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation redirected T-cell targeted immunotherapies, today announced that it will unveil pre-clinical data characterizing its novel COBRATM therapeutic platform at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 being held from March 29 to April 3 in Atlanta, Georgia. COBRA™ is the most advanced bispecific T-cell engaging platform in its class, designed to safely target solid tumors with highly specific and potent activity. These pre-clinical data characterize the conditional and potent activity of the COBRATM platform in vitro as well as demonstrate the regression of established solid tumors in in vivo models.

COBRATM is a proprietary approach to cancer immunotherapy. The COBRATM molecules are designed to bind to a specific target but are engineered to activate only after they enter the tumor microenvironment, allowing for specific T-cell engagement and activation at the site of the cancer. Focusing T-cell activation and killing at the tumor site is ideal for the treatment of solid tumors, which account for 90% of all cancers1. COBRATM molecules include a component that extends their half-life in the circulation prior to activation within the tumor site; once activated, this component is lost, allowing the active molecules to then be cleared from the body more rapidly after targeting and killing the cancer cells. This further increases their safety window by reducing the potential for active COBRATM molecules to travel outside the tumor to healthy tissues and cause damage.

“We are encouraged by the inaugural data on our proprietary COBRATM platform, as they provide proof-of-concept for our approach to overcome the challenges current T-cell engagers face when addressing solid tumors,” said Maverick Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer Jim Scibetta. “With its scientifically elegant design, COBRATM has the potential to deliver increased specificity, higher potency and reduced toxicity, all of which may help extend both the duration and quality of life of people living with solid tumor cancers.”

Full abstracts are available online at https://www.abstractsonline.com. Details of the poster presentation are listed below.

Title: COBRATM: A Novel Conditionally Active Bispecific Antibody that Regresses Established Solid Tumors in Mice

Session Title: Immunology - Therapeutic Antibodies 1

Abstract Number: 557

Poster Board Number: 21

Presentation Time: Sunday, March 31, 1pm – 5pm ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center – Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 23

About COBRA™ Therapeutic Platform

The company’s proprietary COBRA™, or COnditional Bispecific Redirected Activation, therapeutic platform is the most advanced bispecific T-cell engagement platform, designed to target solid tumors with highly potent and specific activity, while avoiding damage to normal healthy tissues. COBRATM molecules are designed to bind to a specific target, but are engineered to activate only after they enter the tumor microenvironment, allowing for specific T-cell engagement and activation at the site of the cancer. COBRATM molecules include a component that extends their presence in the circulation prior to activation within the tumor site; once activated this component is lost, allowing the active molecule to then be cleared from the body more rapidly after targeting and killing the cancer cells. This increases their safety window by reducing the potential for active COBRA molecules to escape the tumor and travel to healthy tissues.

About Maverick Therapeutics

Maverick Therapeutics is pioneering the next generation of potent, selective immunotherapies for solid tumors by focusing on applying deep integrated expertise in drug development to design and deliver a pioneering immunotherapy platform. Maverick’s highly innovative COBRATM therapeutic platform is designed to eliminate solid tumors, while avoiding damage to normal healthy tissues, thereby improving safety while maintaining efficacy. Maverick was founded in 2016 by a team of leading experts in protein engineering and T-cell therapeutic research and development. In early 2017, Maverick announced $125 million of committed funding from Takeda Pharmaceuticals (“Takeda”), MPM BioVentures 2014 and MPM Capital’s UBS Oncology Impact Fund. Based on the promise of the Company’s early-stage research, Maverick entered a five-year drug development project with Takeda. For further information, please visit www.mavericktx.com.

