Maverick Therapeutics to Unveil Pre-Clinical Data on Novel COBRATM Platform at American Association for Cancer Research 2019 Annual Meeting

Maverick Therapeutics Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company
pioneering next-generation redirected T-cell targeted immunotherapies,
today announced that it will unveil pre-clinical data characterizing its
novel COBRATM therapeutic platform at the upcoming American
Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 being held
from March 29 to April 3 in Atlanta, Georgia. COBRA™ is the most
advanced bispecific T-cell engaging platform in its class, designed to
safely target solid tumors with highly specific and potent activity.
These pre-clinical data characterize the conditional and potent activity
of the COBRATM platform in vitro as well as
demonstrate the regression of established solid tumors in in vivo
models.
COBRATM is a proprietary approach to cancer immunotherapy.
The COBRATM molecules are designed to bind to a specific
target but are engineered to activate only after they enter the tumor
microenvironment, allowing for specific T-cell engagement and activation
at the site of the cancer. Focusing T-cell activation and killing at the
tumor site is ideal for the treatment of solid tumors, which account for
90% of all cancers1. COBRATM molecules include a
component that extends their half-life in the circulation prior to
activation within the tumor site; once activated, this component is
lost, allowing the active molecules to then be cleared from the body
more rapidly after targeting and killing the cancer cells. This further
increases their safety window by reducing the potential for active COBRATM
molecules to travel outside the tumor to healthy tissues and cause
damage.
“We are encouraged by the inaugural data on our proprietary COBRATM platform,
as they provide proof-of-concept for our approach to overcome the
challenges current T-cell engagers face when addressing solid tumors,”
said Maverick Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer Jim Scibetta. “With
its scientifically elegant design, COBRATM has the potential
to deliver increased specificity, higher potency and reduced toxicity,
all of which may help extend both the duration and quality of life of
people living with solid tumor cancers.”
Full abstracts are available online at https://www.abstractsonline.com.
Details of the poster presentation are listed below.
Title: COBRATM: A Novel Conditionally Active
Bispecific Antibody that Regresses Established Solid Tumors in Mice
Session
Title: Immunology - Therapeutic Antibodies 1
Abstract
Number: 557
Poster Board Number: 21
Presentation
Time: Sunday, March 31, 1pm – 5pm ET
Location: Georgia
World Congress Center – Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 23
About COBRA™ Therapeutic Platform
The company’s proprietary COBRA™, or COnditional Bispecific Redirected
Activation, therapeutic platform is the most advanced bispecific T-cell
engagement platform, designed to target solid tumors with highly potent
and specific activity, while avoiding damage to normal healthy tissues.
COBRATM molecules are designed to bind to a specific target,
but are engineered to activate only after they enter the tumor
microenvironment, allowing for specific T-cell engagement and activation
at the site of the cancer. COBRATM molecules include a
component that extends their presence in the circulation prior to
activation within the tumor site; once activated this component is lost,
allowing the active molecule to then be cleared from the body more
rapidly after targeting and killing the cancer cells. This increases
their safety window by reducing the potential for active COBRA molecules
to escape the tumor and travel to healthy tissues.
About Maverick Therapeutics
Maverick Therapeutics is pioneering the next generation of potent,
selective immunotherapies for solid tumors by focusing on applying deep
integrated expertise in drug development to design and deliver a
pioneering immunotherapy platform. Maverick’s highly innovative COBRATM
therapeutic platform is designed to eliminate solid tumors, while
avoiding damage to normal healthy tissues, thereby improving safety
while maintaining efficacy. Maverick was founded in 2016 by a team of
leading experts in protein engineering and T-cell therapeutic research
and development. In early 2017, Maverick announced $125 million of
committed funding from Takeda Pharmaceuticals (“Takeda”), MPM
BioVentures 2014 and MPM Capital’s UBS Oncology Impact Fund. Based on
the promise of the Company’s early-stage research, Maverick entered a
five-year drug development project with Takeda. For further information,
please visit www.mavericktx.com.
