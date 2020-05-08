Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret : Remuneration Policy Revision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

REMUNERATION POLICY

This is an English translation of the original document in Turkish for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the original Turkish document, the original Turkish document shall prevail. Mavi Giyim makes no warranties or representations about the accuracy or completeness of the English translation and assumes no liability for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies that may arise from use of this translation.

Article 1: Scope and Legal Basis

This Remuneration Policy sets forth the principles applicable to remunerations payable

to the members of the Board of Directors of Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.'nin (the

"Company") and the Company's executives with administrative responsibilities within

the scope of the relevant regulations.

This Policy has been prepared pursuant to the provisions of the Capital Markets Law

No. 6362, the Corporate Governance Communiqué No. II-17.1 and other related

legislation.

Article 2: Purpose

The purpose of the Remuneration Policy is the planning and implementation of the

remuneration practices in accordance with the relevant legislation, the scope and nature

of the Company's activities, and the strategies and long term goals of the Company.

The Remuneration Policy has been prepared to attract executive candidates to the

Company and to maintain our well performing executives.

The industry related data were taken into account when establishing this Remuneration

Policy, in order to be able to compete in the industry, attract executive candidates to the

Company and to reduce external mobility.

Article 3: Remuneration Principles

The Corporate Governance Committee is authorized and in charge of evaluating the

Remuneration Policy and submitting its recommendations to the Board of Directors.

The members of the Board of Directors shall be remunerated annually in the amount to be determined by the General Assembly. When determining the remuneration levels of the Board members, the responsibility assumed by the relevant member in the decision process and the knowledge, skills and competence that would be expected from the relevant Board member shall be taken into account, and also comparisons shall be made with the remuneration levels of the Board members in similar companies in the same industry.

The executives with administrative responsibilities shall be remunerated in the amounts approved by the Board of Directors. The payments to be made to the executives with administrative responsibilities shall be planned with a view to encourage the achievement of the Company's short and long terms goals and to ensure sustainable performance. The remunerations shall be compatible with the Company's ethical values, internal balances and strategic goals. The executives with administrative responsibilities shall be remunerated in a fair manner, taking into account the respective responsibilities assumed by them.

Base salaries shall be revised and determined annually as per the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Committee and the resolution of the Board of Directors.

Bonus payments consist of payments aimed at increasing the efficiency of the executives in order to reach the corporate targets, ensuring the sustainability of performance, differentiating successful executives by emphasizing individual performance, and rewarding the executives who create added value for the Company.

The intention is paying higher salaries and bonuses to the executives who, as per the results of their performance evaluation, have performed at a level that exceeds the expected standards. The performance measurements for the relevant periods shall be taken into account when determining the remunerations and bonuses, and the amount of payments based on performance, particularly those of the bonus payments, shall not be guaranteed in advance.

The Board of Directors, by taking into account the net income and share price increase targets set for a period of three (3) years ("Incentive Period"), may grant executives

with administrative responsibilities a performance based long-term incentive grant in accordance with the principles determined by the Board of Directors. Long-term incentive grants will be paid at the end of the Incentive Period and following the announcement of the financial results to the public in accordance with the schedule determined by the Board of Directors.

To the extent that the payment scales of the executives who have been promoted or whose job descriptions have been modified are changed, the new remuneration payable to the relevant executive shall be determined based on his/her position in the new payment scale.

Confidentiality of salaries, bonuses and other personnel rights shall be maintained.

No loans shall be extended to the Board members and the executives with administrative responsibilities, nor shall they be able to utilize any credits from the Company, and the Company shall not grant any security, surety or guarantee in favour of such persons.

The expenses incurred by the Board members and the executives with administrative responsibilities as a result of the duties and responsibilities assumed by them shall be paid by the Company.

Information regarding the aggregate amounts paid within the year to the executives with administrative responsibilities and the Board members shall be submitted to the shareholders during the next General Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the applicable legislation, and shall be disclosed to public within the scope of the financial reporting requirements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for the implementation, improvement and monitoring the Remuneration Policy. The monitoring, supervision and reporting in relation to the remuneration practices shall be carried out by the Corporate Governance Committee on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 21:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pReport (PDF)
PU
05:44pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties
PU
05:44pSOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Restructuring Implementation Agreement
AQ
05:41pUR ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:41pENERFLEX : Announces Election of Board of Directors
AQ
05:41pCapital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date For First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
05:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
05:39pTÜRKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TÜRK ANONIM ORTAKLIGI : TL 394 billion support to the Turkish economy from VakıfBank
PU
05:39pUR ENERGY : May 8, 2020 Ur-Energy Releases 2020 Q1 Results
PU
05:39pUR ENERGY : May 8, 2020 Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
5ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group