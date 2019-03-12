Mavrck Enables Marketers to Scale Higher Quality Ratings and Reviews Through Expanded Influencer Marketing Campaigns

BOSTON, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavrck , Digiday’s Best Influencer Marketing Platform of 2018, is helping marketers to more easily integrate proposals to influencers to generate quality ratings and reviews alongside other campaign outcomes like creating content. Building a volume of credible product ratings and reviews can be a daunting task, but for marketers executing influencer marketing programs, ratings and reviews generation should be a simple value-add opportunity. By prompting influencers through the Mavrck platform to submit product ratings and reviews, marketers will be able to increase efficiencies and better integrate social proof at every touchpoint of the customer experience. These new capabilities will be rolled out to all Mavrck customers in the coming weeks.

42.8% of Americans say that ratings & reviews created by influencers are more credible. (Source: Mavrck, February 2019 survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers.)





“Research shows that different types of social proof, such as influencer-generated content and ratings and reviews, are increasingly critical for developing brand trust in a complicated ecosystem of influence,” said Lyle Stevens, Co-Founder & CEO, Mavrck. “Because ratings and reviews have become such a crucial part of consumers’ paths-to-purchase, it was a natural next step for us to integrate them into the influencer marketing mix so we can help our customers scale their social proof on every channel and touchpoint.”

Mavrck’s enhanced ratings and reviews capabilities feature two important new elements: expanded integration with Bazaarvoice and PowerReviews, and better performance management. With the platform’s expanded integration with Bazaarvoice and PowerReviews, marketers can collaborate with influencers to generate product ratings and reviews as part of the same campaigns for which they are also asking influencers to create photo or video content. This includes the ability to syndicate ratings and reviews content to a brand.com or any retailer integrated as part of Mavrck’s PowerReviews and Bazaarvoice partnerships.

To monitor progress towards ratings and reviews goals, Mavrck has also made it easier to track performance with new search filters and reporting modules. Mavrck customers have seen, on average, a 34% projected sales lift per product by incorporating ratings and reviews as part of their influencer marketing strategies.

As the influencer marketing space continues to evolve, Mavrck continues to release new product offerings such as this expanded ratings and reviews integration to stay ahead of the curve. Most recently, Mavrck announced new forecasting and survey research capabilities that are enabling marketers to better manage their influencer marketing data.

About Mavrck

Mavrck is the leading, all-in-one, advanced influencer marketing platform enabling companies such as P&G, Godiva, and PepsiCo to harness the power of ideas people trust. Marketers use Mavrck to discover and collaborate with influencers, advocates, referrers, and loyalists to create trusted content and insights for customer journey touchpoints at scale. Using its self-service influencer manager, marketers can take an automated and performance-based approach to influencer marketing.

Founded in 2014, Mavrck is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Denver, New York City, and Chicago, has 60 employees, and has raised $13.8M in venture capital. The platform was awarded Best Influencer Marketing Platform by Digiday in 2018 and was named a “Strong Performer” among the top emerging influencer marketing platforms in Forrester’s evaluation, The Forrester New Wave™: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q4 2018 .

