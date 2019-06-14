Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mawdsleys : and Meabco Launch a Named Patient Supply Program for BP-C1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 03:06am EDT

Mawdsleys and Meabco A/S have launched a Named Patient Supply program to allow Oncologists within the European Union (EU) to obtain access to BP-C1 on an unlicensed basis for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and incurable pancreatic cancer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005009/en/

BP-C1 is a new benzene-poly-carboxylic acids complex with cis-diammineplatinum (II) dichloride developed for patients suffering from metastatic breast cancer

The Named Patient Supply program for the EU will allow physicians early access to BP-C1 for their patients. Mawdsleys’ Director of Specialty Pharma, David Regan, comments “We are pleased to be working with Meabco to add BP-C1 to our growing portfolio of oncology and rare disease medicines which Mawdsleys can make available on an early access basis to help provide new treatment options to patients with serious unmet medical needs."

Healthcare professionals can obtain further details about the BP-C1 Named Patient Supply program using the contact details below.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About BP-C1

BP-C1 is an anti-neoplastic agent with palliative properties and is based on Meabco’s patented polyphenolic technology platform. BP-C1 offers a combination of immunomodulation and tumor control in one product. Usually, immunomodulation and tumor control are obtained separately by using two or more drugs.

BP-C1 has been tested in a wide range of animal trials as well as in human phase II clinical trials. The safety profile is high with very low toxicity. BP-C1 acts apoptotic, anti-proliferative and anti-angiogenic on tumor cells, while at the same time contributing to anti-cancer immune regulatory activities. Opposite to other kind of chemotherapy, BP-C1 is given as one daily intramuscular injection in the outpatient clinic or at home by a nurse or the patient himself.

BP-C1 has been tested in close to 300 breast and pancreatic cancer patients in seven countries with promising results. It is noteworthy, that more than 80% of breast cancer patients and more than 60% of pancreatic cancer patients responded to the therapy. BP-C1 is aimed at fighting the cancer combined with strengthening the body’s immune system.

About Mawdsleys

Founded in 1825, Mawdsleys is a privately-owned pharmaceutical services company based in the UK with operations in international countries including Brazil. We deliver a wide range of services to both the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare sector through our main business areas which include: Named Patient Medicines (delivering global named patient programmes), Product Licensing and Market Access (In the EU, LATAM and Middle East regions), UK Wholesale (largest independent wholesaler to UK hospitals), UK Pre-wholesale (3PL and 4PL services in the UK), LUTO (healthcare communications) and Positive Solutions (pharmacy IT systems).

About Meabco A/S

Meabco A/S is a privately held biotechnology company established in 2001 researching into breakthrough cancer therapy with the vision to create new effective cancer therapy options with minimal side effects. The company has licensed all rights to two potential breakthrough cancer products which will significantly change the way cancer is being treated today and is seeking to commercialize these products over the coming years as clinical research, product registrations and physician experience develops. Meabco A/S is managed from Copenhagen with a professional Board of Directors. Strategic cGMP production sites are in place in Switzerland and Belgium ready to expand capacity as commercialization is initiated.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:59aMERAFE RESOURCES : Ferrochrome price announcement for the third quarter of 2019 (PDF 73 Kb)
PU
03:59aPETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Reveals Latest Seismic Data for UK 31st Round Awards
PU
03:57aAIRBUS : signs amended A400M deal with buyer countries
RE
03:54aSMURFIT KAPPA : recognised as 'most respected brand' and sustainability leader at Deliver 2019
PU
03:54a14.06.2019 : Auriant Mining AB (publ.) A new Exploration license has been obtained (Ayen Creek Basin) for an area adjacent to the Kara-Beldyr Deposit Read more
PU
03:54aARTEMIS RESOURCES : ARV Share Purchase Plan - Underwritten to $1.5 million
PU
03:54aAEW UK LONG LEASE REIT : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
03:54aCOFACE : enters into the SBF120 index
PU
03:54aJOHNSON MATTHEY : publishes 2019 Annual Report
PU
03:52aLast day of trading in BTA 1 in OmniCar Holding AB
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
3BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Asia stocks sag ahead of China data, Gulf attacks support oil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About