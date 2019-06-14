Mawdsleys : and Meabco Launch a Named Patient Supply Program for BP-C1

Mawdsleys and Meabco A/S have launched a Named Patient Supply program to
allow Oncologists within the European Union (EU) to obtain access to
BP-C1 on an unlicensed basis for the treatment of metastatic breast
cancer and incurable pancreatic cancer.
BP-C1 is a new benzene-poly-carboxylic acids complex with
cis-diammineplatinum (II) dichloride developed for patients suffering
from metastatic breast cancer
The Named Patient Supply program for the EU will allow physicians early
access to BP-C1 for their patients. Mawdsleys’ Director of Specialty
Pharma, David Regan, comments “We are pleased to be working with
Meabco to add BP-C1 to our growing portfolio of oncology and rare
disease medicines which Mawdsleys can make available on an early access
basis to help provide new treatment options to patients with serious
unmet medical needs."
Healthcare professionals can obtain further details about the BP-C1
Named Patient Supply program using the contact details below.
NOTES TO EDITORS
About BP-C1
BP-C1 is an anti-neoplastic agent with palliative properties and is
based on Meabco’s patented polyphenolic technology platform. BP-C1
offers a combination of immunomodulation and tumor control in one
product. Usually, immunomodulation and tumor control are obtained
separately by using two or more drugs.
BP-C1 has been tested in a wide range of animal trials as well as in
human phase II clinical trials. The safety profile is high with very low
toxicity. BP-C1 acts apoptotic, anti-proliferative and anti-angiogenic
on tumor cells, while at the same time contributing to anti-cancer
immune regulatory activities. Opposite to other kind of chemotherapy,
BP-C1 is given as one daily intramuscular injection in the outpatient
clinic or at home by a nurse or the patient himself.
BP-C1 has been tested in close to 300 breast and pancreatic cancer
patients in seven countries with promising results. It is noteworthy,
that more than 80% of breast cancer patients and more than 60% of
pancreatic cancer patients responded to the therapy. BP-C1 is aimed at
fighting the cancer combined with strengthening the body’s immune system.
About Mawdsleys
Founded in 1825, Mawdsleys is a privately-owned pharmaceutical services
company based in the UK with operations in international countries
including Brazil. We deliver a wide range of services to both the
pharmaceutical industry and healthcare sector through our main business
areas which include: Named Patient Medicines (delivering global named
patient programmes), Product Licensing and Market Access (In the EU,
LATAM and Middle East regions), UK Wholesale (largest independent
wholesaler to UK hospitals), UK Pre-wholesale (3PL and 4PL services in
the UK), LUTO (healthcare communications) and Positive Solutions
(pharmacy IT systems).
About Meabco A/S
Meabco A/S is a privately held biotechnology company established in 2001
researching into breakthrough cancer therapy with the vision to create
new effective cancer therapy options with minimal side effects. The
company has licensed all rights to two potential breakthrough cancer
products which will significantly change the way cancer is being treated
today and is seeking to commercialize these products over the coming
years as clinical research, product registrations and physician
experience develops. Meabco A/S is managed from Copenhagen with a
professional Board of Directors. Strategic cGMP production sites are in
place in Switzerland and Belgium ready to expand capacity as
commercialization is initiated.
