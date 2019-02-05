Mawi DNA Technologies : Announces Partnership with Alliance Global

Mawi DNA Technologies has signed a distribution agreement with Alliance Global (AGBL), a leader in the biomedical industry, to deliver Mawi’s iSWAB biosampling technologies to the Middle East, Africa and parts of Central and South Asia.

“The collaboration with Mawi DNA Technologies to provide sample collection kits for all applications to our end-users compliments the AGBL Genomics product range and allows us to support them by offering a complete solution in the markets we serve,” said Althea Fernandes, Product Manager for Genomics at Alliance Global Group.

“The partnering with AGBL facilitates Mawi’s access to new markets and strongly strengthens our presence in others,” says Dr. Bassam El-Fahmawi, President and CTO of Mawi DNA Technologies. “It is a critical step in Mawi DNA’s growth in the international marketplace.”

AGBL will be an authorized agent and distributor for Mawi products in the following countries: Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen, Oman, UAE, Iran, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine, Africa, Turkey, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Maldives, Mongolia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Myanmar and Malaysia.

About AGBL

The AGBL Group of companies is the largest biomedical gateway to the emerging markets of the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The group is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and products to researchers, clinicians and diagnostic users in the emerging healthcare markets within the MEAA region. The group’s stated mission is to improve the lives of the region’s inhabitants through novel biomedical technologies and products. For more information, please visit www.agbl.net.

About Mawi DNA Technologies:

Mawi DNA Technologies, founded in 2013, has developed and commercialized the iSWAB technology, an innovative system for collection of biosamples. The company’s flagship product iSWAB-DNA has gained significant market traction due to its ability to be used for animals and all human population segments from infants to the elderly, producing a robust DNA yield with low bacterial DNA content. For more information, please visit http://www.mawidna.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005102/en/