Mawi DNA Technologies : Announces Partnership with Alliance Global

Mawi DNA Technologies has signed a distribution agreement with Alliance
Global (AGBL), a leader in the biomedical industry, to deliver Mawi’s
iSWAB biosampling technologies to the Middle East, Africa and parts of
Central and South Asia.
“The collaboration with Mawi DNA Technologies to provide sample
collection kits for all applications to our end-users compliments the
AGBL Genomics product range and allows us to support them by offering a
complete solution in the markets we serve,” said Althea Fernandes,
Product Manager for Genomics at Alliance Global Group.
“The partnering with AGBL facilitates Mawi’s access to new markets and
strongly strengthens our presence in others,” says Dr. Bassam
El-Fahmawi, President and CTO of Mawi DNA Technologies. “It is a
critical step in Mawi DNA’s growth in the international marketplace.”
AGBL will be an authorized agent and distributor for Mawi products in
the following countries: Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen, Oman, UAE, Iran,
Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine, Africa, Turkey, Pakistan, Sri
Lanka, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan,
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Maldives,
Mongolia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Myanmar and Malaysia.
About AGBL
The AGBL Group of companies is the largest biomedical gateway to the
emerging markets of the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The group is
dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and products to
researchers, clinicians and diagnostic users in the emerging healthcare
markets within the MEAA region. The group’s stated mission is to improve
the lives of the region’s inhabitants through novel biomedical
technologies and products. For more information, please visit www.agbl.net.
About Mawi DNA Technologies:
Mawi DNA Technologies, founded in 2013, has developed and commercialized
the iSWAB technology, an innovative system for collection of biosamples.
The company’s flagship product iSWAB-DNA has gained significant market
traction due to its ability to be used for animals and all human
population segments from infants to the elderly, producing a robust DNA
yield with low bacterial DNA content. For more information, please visit http://www.mawidna.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005102/en/