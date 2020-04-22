MaxYield Cooperative : Klemme Grain Project Taking Shape

[Attachment] This spring, crews removed the wind-damaged infrastructure from our Klemme grain facility. The south grain leg, grain dryer, conveyor and round grain bunker have all been removed to make way for the 105-foot diameter grain storage bin with approximate capacity of 750,000 bushels.

A 4,000-bushel-per-hour grain dryer, wet corn holding capacity, overhead truck load-out capability and all the infrastructure needed to complete the project will be constructed in its place.

After the removal of the damaged infrastructure, crews have begun excavating the area for the [Attachment]new grain bin. Work on the crushed-rock foundation has begun in earnest also.