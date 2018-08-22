Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MaxYield Cooperative : Statement regarding traffic accident near Humboldt, IA August 21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

On Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in the late afternoon, a MaxYield Cooperative semi-truck and trailer driven by a MaxYield team member was involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle north of Humboldt, IA at the Hwy 169 and Bode intersection. One person has been confirmed deceased in the accident, and another occupant of the vehicle was transported by helicopter from the scene of the accident to a medical facility.

The driver of MaxYield's semi-truck was evaluated and released from a local hospital late Tuesday evening.

MaxYield has and will continue to cooperate fully with the post-accident investigation with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Disclaimer

MaxYield Cooperative published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 15:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aDollar slides as pressure on Trump increases, euro at two-week high
RE
11:22aDESCHUTES COUNTY OR : Paving of Erickson Road Begins Monday, August 27
PU
11:17aOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : St. Kitts Welcomes Wednesday Peak Season Service from United Airlines
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14aUK nuclear regulator to prosecute EDF, Doosan over safety incident
RE
11:07aMAXYIELD COOPERATIVE : Statement regarding traffic accident near Humboldt, IA August 21
PU
11:02aMexico says deal with U.S. on NAFTA issues may be 'hours' away
RE
11:02aSTATE OF DELAWARE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Delaware wildfire crew wraps up successful assignment
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4PRYSMIAN : PRYSMIAN : CIGRE 2018, latest technologies for deeper installations, longer distances and asset man..
5MARINE HARVEST : 220818 | MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE: MHG): Quarterly dividend...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.