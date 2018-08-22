MaxYield Cooperative : Statement regarding traffic accident near Humboldt, IA August 21

On Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in the late afternoon, a MaxYield Cooperative semi-truck and trailer driven by a MaxYield team member was involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle north of Humboldt, IA at the Hwy 169 and Bode intersection. One person has been confirmed deceased in the accident, and another occupant of the vehicle was transported by helicopter from the scene of the accident to a medical facility.

The driver of MaxYield's semi-truck was evaluated and released from a local hospital late Tuesday evening.

MaxYield has and will continue to cooperate fully with the post-accident investigation with the Iowa Department of Transportation.