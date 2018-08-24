Maxim Crane Works Acquires Leading Hoist and Technical Services Provider

Maxim Crane Works, L.P. is proud to announce that it has acquired Gould Technical Services, LLC based in the Atlanta region. The acquisition is another step towards increasing the Maxim footprint and improving the support needed to further expand its Hoist Division. Chris Gould will join the Maxim Family as the Vice President of the Hoisting Division. "I have worked with and around the Maxim/AmQuip teams for nearly 15 years. By joining the Maxim Family, we will be able to provide our customers with a true "One Stop Shop" anywhere in the USA. My team and I are proud of how much we accomplished at GTS and even more excited about the future as we join the Maxim Team," said Gould.

"Chris and his team are definitely some of the most experienced and respected experts in the Hoist industry," said Frank Bardonaro, COO for Maxim. "Our team and customers have worked with Chris and his team for years. As we drive towards our goal of 200 hoists, we identified Chris and his team as the perfect partners. The addition of GTS to the Maxim Company of Families continues to demonstrate our ability to partner with the industry leaders around the country and in every aspect of the Lifting Services Industry. We are extremely honored to have Chris and his team on board and look forward to our increased fleet, footprint and services needed to assure our customers with the best people in the industry," added Bardonaro.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but it was funded out of available cash on hand and no debt was assumed.

About Maxim Crane Works

Founded in 1937, Maxim is one of the largest lifting solutions businesses in North America. Maxim, with its affiliated companies, serves more than 6,000 customers through its fleet of over 2,500 cranes situated in 50 branches. Maxim’s full suite of lift solutions include operated and maintained cranes, bare rental cranes, heavy haul / rigging services, and value-added advisory services. Maxim offers a full portfolio of cranes used in a variety of end markets. For more information about Maxim, please visit http://www.maximcrane.com/

