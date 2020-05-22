Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maxim Group LLC Announces the Second Installment of Its COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series to Be Hosted by M-Vest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm today announces the second installment of its COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series to be hosted on M-Vest.com.

In this iteration of the M-Vest Infectious Disease Virtual Conference Series, panels involving 11 companies will focus on two key areas related to the ongoing pandemic; cell based therapies and testing.

Dr. McCarthy will lead discussions on recent developments in cell therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, a significant contributor to higher mortality in COVID-19. The second panel, entitled “Testing & Susceptibility – Clearing the Air”, will focus on developments in diagnostics and its integral role in responding to the current pandemic.

Register for free to hear from executives representing 11 biotech/pharma companies in various stages of development, from early-stage to commercialization.

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Time: 10:00am – 2pm ET
Location: M-Vest.com
Panel Topics:
Cell therapy for ARDS - When Remdesivir is not enough
Testing & Susceptibility - Clearing the Air

If you are interested, please RSVP at https://m-vest.com/insights/blog/covid-19-virtual-conference.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About M Vest LLC

M Vest LLC is an investment banking firm headquartered in New York. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace, creating a community of Issuers, Investors and Thought Leaders. We focus on providing investors with the latest information on innovative emerging growth companies. This unique platform provides the modern mobile investor with access to Reg D and Reg A offerings, market commentary from Thought Leaders, and presentations from corporate executives. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). To learn more, visit www.m-vest.com.

Contact:
Michael Quintavalla
212-895-3592

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:22pSOUTHWEST IOWA RENEWABLE ENERGY, LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:19pBOOKS-A-MILLION MEMORIAL DAY SALES AND EXCLUSIVE : In-Store and Online Deals, Father's Day Gifts, New Releases and More
BU
02:18pCOMSOVEREIGN HOLDING CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pConsumer Confidence Seen Slipping to 82.3 -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:17pBILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pHALLIBURTON CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pHEMOSTEMIX : Announces Corporate Update
PU
02:16pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and ENGIE SA | Technavio
BU
02:14pREDFIN : Bay Area Homebuyers Seek Out Oakland and Suburban Areas as Remote Work Grows, Redfin Analysis Finds
PR
02:12pFLYHT AEROSPACE : Production and Supply Chain Coordinator
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Retail CEO's Livestreaming Debut Shows A Golden Opportunity to Buy a Propert …
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : 4Q Profit Falls 88%; Revenue Rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group