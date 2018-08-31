Log in
Maxion Wheels : to Showcase Innovation Truck Wheel Portfolio during IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018

08/31/2018 | 12:06am CEST

Company Offers Virtual Reality Experience of Its Journey to Produce the Lightest Steel Wheel

Maxion Wheels, the world’s largest manufacturer of wheels, announced today its participation in the 67th IAA Commercial Vehicles exhibition in Hanover, Germany. From Sept. 20 – 27, 2018, Maxion Wheels will display both its application-diverse truck wheel product portfolio, as well as present several of its latest innovation wheels designed to tackle the industry’s challenges of fuel efficiency, connectivity and new mobility in Hall 26 / Stand A42.

In addition to its product displays, Maxion Wheels will offer a virtual reality show providing guests with a sensory, interactive 3D digital experience of its journey to significantly reduce weight from its steel wheels.

“IAA Commercial Vehicles is such an important show for Maxion Wheels; not only do we get to showcase our commercial vehicle wheel expertise, we even get to engage our customers on what matters most to them – solutions for tomorrow’s challenges,” offered Pieter Klinkers, Chief Executive Officer of Maxion Wheels. “With the dynamic change facing our customers, the wheel has never been more important than now. Our team is excited to return to Hanover to share our technology advancements and cost-effective wheels as solutions designed to address today’s and tomorrow’s industry challenges.”

ABOUT MAXION WHEELS

Maxion Wheels, a division of IOCHPE-MAXION S.A., is a leading wheel manufacturer for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, commercial trucks and trailers. The Company also produces wheels for agriculture and military vehicles, as well as other off-highway applications. With more than 100 years of wheel-making experience and 10,000 employees globally, Maxion is the world's largest wheel manufacturer, producing nearly 60 million wheels per year. The Company serves its global OEM customers from 33 locations in 16 countries on five continents, and has state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheels’ website at www.maxionwheels.com.


© Business Wire 2018
