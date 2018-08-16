Maxion Wheels : to Showcase Market-Leading Light Weight Commercial Vehicle Wheels at REIFEN 2018

Maxion Wheels, the world’s largest producer of wheels, announced today
its participation in REIFEN, the leading tire and wheel industry event
in Europe, from Sept. 11 – 15, 2018 in Hall 12.1 / Stand D24. For the
first time, REIFEN will be co-located with Automechanika Frankfurt at
the Messe Frankfurt.
“REIFEN is the premier event for European tire and wheel manufacturers
and resellers, bringing us together to meet and collaborate on the
important aftermarket themes of innovation, service and delivery,”
stated Mark Gerardts, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing,
Maxion Wheels. “After a highly popular launch to truck and trailer OEMs
in 2017, we’re excited to have the industry’s lightest mass production
steel wheel now available to our aftermarket distributors. This wheel,
along with several others, including our new 10.00W-20 wide base
tubetype and tubeless heavy duty armored vehicles wheel are great
examples of our continued efforts to bring our OE multi-application
innovations to the reseller market.”
ABOUT MAXION WHEELS
Maxion Wheels, a division of IOCHPE-MAXION S.A., is a leading wheel
manufacturer for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, commercial trucks
and trailers. The Company also produces wheels for agriculture and
military vehicles, as well as other off-highway applications. With more
than 100 years of wheel-making experience and 10,000 employees globally,
Maxion is the world's largest wheel manufacturer, producing 56 million
wheels per year. The Company serves its global OEM customers from 28
locations in 15 countries on five continents, and has state-of-the-art
technical centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. To learn more,
please visit Maxion Wheels’ website at www.maxionwheels.com.
