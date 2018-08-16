Log in
Maxion Wheels : to Showcase Market-Leading Light Weight Commercial Vehicle Wheels at REIFEN 2018

08/16/2018 | 06:06am CEST

Maxion Wheels, the world’s largest producer of wheels, announced today its participation in REIFEN, the leading tire and wheel industry event in Europe, from Sept. 11 – 15, 2018 in Hall 12.1 / Stand D24. For the first time, REIFEN will be co-located with Automechanika Frankfurt at the Messe Frankfurt.

“REIFEN is the premier event for European tire and wheel manufacturers and resellers, bringing us together to meet and collaborate on the important aftermarket themes of innovation, service and delivery,” stated Mark Gerardts, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Maxion Wheels. “After a highly popular launch to truck and trailer OEMs in 2017, we’re excited to have the industry’s lightest mass production steel wheel now available to our aftermarket distributors. This wheel, along with several others, including our new 10.00W-20 wide base tubetype and tubeless heavy duty armored vehicles wheel are great examples of our continued efforts to bring our OE multi-application innovations to the reseller market.”

ABOUT MAXION WHEELS

Maxion Wheels, a division of IOCHPE-MAXION S.A., is a leading wheel manufacturer for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, commercial trucks and trailers. The Company also produces wheels for agriculture and military vehicles, as well as other off-highway applications. With more than 100 years of wheel-making experience and 10,000 employees globally, Maxion is the world's largest wheel manufacturer, producing 56 million wheels per year. The Company serves its global OEM customers from 28 locations in 15 countries on five continents, and has state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheels’ website at www.maxionwheels.com.


© Business Wire 2018
