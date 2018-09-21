Maxitrans Industries : Continues to Drive Awareness for Mental Health

Leading trailer manufacturer, MaxiTRANS, has raised $11,982.09 for mental health awareness via a campaign for 'R U OK? Day'. The Company again committed to donating 1% of transactions on the day to the cause after a successful 2017 campaign, which raised much needed support for suicide prevention.

'R U OK? Day' is held every September and encourages people to ask friends, colleagues and family members 'R U OK?' to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. This year brings MaxiTRANS' total donation to almost $27,000, since September 2017.

MaxiTRANS Managing Director and CEO, Dean Jenkins, said that ''R U OK? Day' is a national day of action to remind us to ask, 'Are you okay?' of anyone struggling with life. This combined with genuine interest and follow-through in the response could save a life.'

'The most recent data reports that deaths from suicide equate to around 3,000 per year, that's about eight people every day,' he said. For every death by suicide, it is estimated 30 people will attempt to take their life. It's an important issue that should not be forgotten as an industry when we are discussing employee safety and wellbeing.'

MaxiTRANS Australia and New Zealand; its parts network MaxiPARTS; and Mildura Truck Centre outlets joined together to support the cause, with 1% of the purchase price from all new trailers, truck bodies ordered, and parts purchased from participating outlets, being contributed to the cause.

MaxiTRANS' donation of $11,982.09 will go towards R U OK?'s work which aims to empower everyone to have the confidence and skills to have a conversation with someone who may be struggling with life.

MaxiTRANS also conducted a company-wide campaign for its employees, which included staff making gold coin donations, being encouraged to dress in yellow and internal events at every company site to promote discussion around mental health prevention. Dean said that mental health forms part of one of the Company's values to send all our people home safely.

'MaxiTRANS is committed to improving safety for both our customers and our employees. We place significant emphasis on safety in our own manufacturing and service facilities as well as designing our products for safe operation by owners and operators. Safety extends to mental wellbeing not only at work but also at home. Which is why in addition to the mental awareness campaign, we also make professional services available to our employees and their families as part of ongoing support,' Dean said.

Staff are reminded about the importance of mental health awareness and that the company has additional resources available to employees who may be suffering from mental health related issues. Pictured: Justin O'Brien; Group General Manager MaxiPARTS and Wayne Otter; Senior HR Business Partner.

'Most importantly, we should not limit suicide prevention to one day a year,' he continued. 'If you see someone struggling, at any time, ask them 'R U OK?''.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp