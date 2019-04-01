Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maxitrans Industries : Trailer Sales Queensland broadens its MaxiTRANS range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

April 2019:Leading parts supplier and trailer manufacturer, MaxiTRANS, is pleased to announce that its longstanding valued partner, Trailer Sales, will now further distribute Lusty EMS, AZMEB and Trout River Australia brands in Queensland.

Established in 1982 under the name Freighter Queensland,Trailers Sales has proudly served the Queensland transport industry for over 30 years.. During the 1990's Maxi-CUBE and Hamelex White were further added to the growing product portfolio.

Today with great enthusiasm and confidence, Trailer Sales takes command of the distribution of leading brands, Lusty EMS, a key historical brand in the Sunshine states' landscape, Bulk Transfer System brand AZMEB, as well as the most recent MaxiTRANS acquisition - Trout River Australia, renowned for its specialised Live Bottom Floor trailers.

'This is good news to both Trailer Sales and MaxiTRANS. Extending our offering with these strong brands only complements our existing Freighter, Maxi-CUBE and Hamelex White brands and allows us to offer even more transport solutions for our valued customers across the state', says Mark Kelly, Trailer Sales Dealer Principal.

Mark went on to say, 'that this product extension means customer can rely on Trailer Sales to be able to fulfil any freight task needed as it is now truly a one point destination for all our valued customers'.

'This decision is an exciting opportunity for both parties. It simply makes good sense to have a partner like Mark and the team at Trailer Sales to continue to develop the business with further access to the Trout River, AZMEB and Lusty EMS brands. This means Trailers Sales can build on what it has already achieved through serving the Queensland market over the last 30 years,' said Andrew McKenzie, Group General Manager; Sales and Marketing MaxiTRANS.

To see the full range of products available go to Trailersales.com.au or MaxiTRANS.com

Disclaimer

Maxitrans Industries Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 03:16:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:26aNEXTDECADE : says it is first to sign U.S. long-term LNG contract linked to Brent
RE
12:24aANA : Traffic Results - February 2019
PU
12:24aABN AMRO : Green is money in the hotel industry
PU
12:24aAMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Deliver COMPUTEX 2019 CEO Keynote on New High-Performance Computing Technologies
BU
12:21aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyers ask court for trial separate from Nissan and former director Kelly
RE
12:18aGENERAL MOTORS : to support development of auto industry in Uzbekistan
AQ
12:18aRISEN ENERGY : Spain to help Kazakhstan develop solar energy
AQ
12:18aMASTERCARD : Turkmen joint-stock commercial bank working to connect to MasterCard
AQ
12:18aBP : reveals net oil and gas output in Azerbaijan
AQ
12:18aBP : establishes $100M fund for projects for emissions reductions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
5KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD : KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces Filing of Technical Reports
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About