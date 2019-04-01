Maxitrans Industries : Trailer Sales Queensland broadens its MaxiTRANS range

April 2019:Leading parts supplier and trailer manufacturer, MaxiTRANS, is pleased to announce that its longstanding valued partner, Trailer Sales, will now further distribute Lusty EMS, AZMEB and Trout River Australia brands in Queensland.

Established in 1982 under the name Freighter Queensland,Trailers Sales has proudly served the Queensland transport industry for over 30 years.. During the 1990's Maxi-CUBE and Hamelex White were further added to the growing product portfolio.

Today with great enthusiasm and confidence, Trailer Sales takes command of the distribution of leading brands, Lusty EMS, a key historical brand in the Sunshine states' landscape, Bulk Transfer System brand AZMEB, as well as the most recent MaxiTRANS acquisition - Trout River Australia, renowned for its specialised Live Bottom Floor trailers.

'This is good news to both Trailer Sales and MaxiTRANS. Extending our offering with these strong brands only complements our existing Freighter, Maxi-CUBE and Hamelex White brands and allows us to offer even more transport solutions for our valued customers across the state', says Mark Kelly, Trailer Sales Dealer Principal.

Mark went on to say, 'that this product extension means customer can rely on Trailer Sales to be able to fulfil any freight task needed as it is now truly a one point destination for all our valued customers'.

'This decision is an exciting opportunity for both parties. It simply makes good sense to have a partner like Mark and the team at Trailer Sales to continue to develop the business with further access to the Trout River, AZMEB and Lusty EMS brands. This means Trailers Sales can build on what it has already achieved through serving the Queensland market over the last 30 years,' said Andrew McKenzie, Group General Manager; Sales and Marketing MaxiTRANS.

To see the full range of products available go to Trailersales.com.au or MaxiTRANS.com