Maxnerva Technology Services : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

07/27/2020 | 04:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MAXNERVA TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED

雲智匯科技服務有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1037)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Maxnerva Technology Services Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 17 August 2020 to consider and approve, among others, the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and the declaration of interim dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

Maxnerva Technology Services Limited

Chien Yi-Pin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr. Chien Yi-Pin, Mr. Cai Liting, Mr. Kao Chao Yang and Mr. Cheng Yee Pun, two non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Tse Tik Yang Denis and Mr. Jeon Eui Jong, and three independent non- executive directors, namely, Mr. Tang Tin Lok Stephen, Mr. Kan Ji Ran Laurie and Professor Zhang Xiaoquan.

Disclaimer

Maxnerva Technology Services Limited published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 08:40:02 UTC
