MaxoTel Partners With Grandstream to Expand Their VoIP Solution in the Australian Market

Grandstream’s GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones now available in Australia from Maxo Telecommunications

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, and Maxo Telecommunications, a leading ITSP and NBN (National Broadband Network) ready Hosted telephone system provider, announced today that MaxoTel will be offering Grandstream’s GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP phones in their portfolio. System integrators, installers and resellers throughout Australia can now partner with and purchase Grandstream’s entire GRP series directly from MaxoTel as part of reselling their hosted telephony platform.

“Partnering with Grandstream has enabled MaxoTel and our partner network of over 250 resellers to deliver an exceptional experience to customers on our leading Hosted PBX platform. The newest GRP range of Grandstream VoIP Handsets significantly reduces the total cost of ownership, giving customers the ease of use and flexibility that they expect from a premium phone system. Automated deployment with drag-and-drop customisation on our centralised device management platform provides our customers with the tools to make their own changes, while keeping average support answering times under 15 seconds.” - Alex Rich, Managing Director of MaxoTel.

“Grandstream is excited to be working with MaxoTel and implementing our award-winning GRP series of Carrier Grade phones to deliver high quality hosted PBX and telephony solutions to the Australian market. Our GRP series was originally designed for ITSP’s and Service Providers, all models feature a sleek new design, are easy to use and mass-deploy all whilst providing the full suite of features expected in today’s competitive hosted telephony market. We are looking forward to a very long and mutually beneficial relationship with MaxoTel and their reseller community.” - Ben Miall, Country Manager Australia and New Zealand.

The GRP2600 series are state-of-the-art, carrier-grade IP phones that were designed for mass deployment. This series of next-generation IP phones features a sleek design, a reimagined user experience, unified firmware and powerful feature options including Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth, a dual LCD screen and support for up to 10 lines. Designed for enterprises, service providers and other high-volume markets, the GRP series offers a powerful, easy-to-use and easy-to-deploy voice platform with next-gen features for high-end users.

About Maxo Telecommunications

Maxo Telecommunications, founded in 2007 and based in Queensland, is focused on providing competitive, cost effective and innovative cloud hosted voice services to Australian businesses. Their customer-first approach combined with ongoing investment and continuous improvement of their Hosted PBX platform has seen them become the industry leader for Business Phone Systems in Australia. Visit www.maxo.com.au for more information on their offerings.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005911/en/