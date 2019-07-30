Maxon : Announces Next Generation Cinema 4D Release 21 at Siggraph 2019

“3D for Whole World” Initiative Delivers Singular Version of Cinema 4D and New Subscription Pricing Options

Feature Updates and Broader Integration with Leading Technology Solutions Empower Creative Workflows for 3D Professionals

Maxon today announced Cinema 4D Release 21 (R21), the next generation of its professional 3D modeling, animation, and rendering software solution. R21 introduces powerful new capabilities including a completely new Caps and Bevel system, new Field Force dynamics, interface speed enhancements and broader integration with popular hardware and software technologies. R21 also introduces Maxon’s “3D for the Whole World” initiative which aims to put professional 3D software within easy reach of every aspiring artist. This includes availability of a singular version of Cinema 4D, more efficient installation and licensing, and new low-entry subscription pricing.

Maxon CEO, David McGavran, explains “3D for the Real World” is not just Maxon’s slogan but the central way they approach the market and the development of its products. Cinema 4D has long been heralded as the high-end 3D content creation solution that empowers the creative process – easiest to learn and easiest to use. Today, “easiest to acquire” will be added to the software’s first-class reputation.

“With R21, we have overhauled virtually every aspect of how our customers choose, download, purchase, license and manage Cinema 4D,” says McGavran. “The availability of a unified version of Cinema 4D will allow us to focus on developing one amazing 3D solution. Very attractive subscription pricing options ensure users around the world can easily access the most up-to-date 3D technology.”

(Maxon will debut Cinema 4D R21 at SIGGRAPH 2019 taking place July 30 - August 1, 2019, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Booth #1227)

Cinema 4D R21 will be available on September 3, 2019 for both macOS and Windows.

About Maxon

Headquartered in Friedrichsdorf, Germany, Maxon Computer is a developer of professional 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions. Its award-winning Cinema 4D and Redshift 3D software products have been used extensively to help create and render everything from stunning visual effects in top feature films, TV shows and commercials, cutting-edge game cinematics for AAA games, as well as for medical illustration, architectural and industrial design applications. Maxon has offices in Germany, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan and Singapore. Maxon products are available directly from the website and its worldwide distribution network. Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

