Maxor's Chief Pharmacy Officer, Michael Einodshofer, Named 2019-2020 President-Elect of National Association of Specialty Pharmacy

AMARILLO, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Einodshofer, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC ("Maxor"), was named President-elect of the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) on Monday, September 9 during the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo. NASP is a non-profit organization that represents all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry, and its mission is to promote specialty pharmacy and advocate for patient access to medications and critical services.

Einodshofer has served on the NASP Board of Directors since 2017. He is also a member of the Executive Committee. Einodshofer will assume the role of President in September 2020 and serve a two-year term.

"Michael has been a strong contributor to the NASP Board and Executive Committee, to NASP, and to the specialty pharmacy industry in general. These are exciting and challenging times for the industry. I have complete confidence that under Michael's leadership, NASP will continue to grow and move in the right direction. Michael has the experience and wisdom required for the job and I know he will do a great job," said Carmine DeNardo, RPh, NASP Board of Directors President.

"I have had the honor and pleasure of working with Michael for the past several years and look forward to continuing to advance the mission and vision of NASP under his leadership," said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, NASP Executive Director.

"It is a true honor to be elected by my colleagues on the NASP Board to serve this important role. The NASP organization has grown tremendously over the past several years, and I look forward to continuing to grow NASP's voice and partnerships. Advancing educational programs, technology standards, clinical metrics, and legislative initiatives are fundamentals underlying NASP's ultimate focus -- to ensure patients in need of a specialty pharmacy service have access to a high-quality specialty pharmacy."

Michael started his 20+ year pharmacy career practicing pharmacy in both retail and hospital pharmacy settings before transitioning to the managed care industry in 2006. His past roles include the Director of Pharmacy Operations for UPMC Health Plan and the Senior Director for Specialty Strategy and Innovation at Walgreens Boots Alliance. Michael has been on the executive leadership team at Maxor since August 2016.

Mike Ellis, Maxor's Chief Executive Officer, says, "Mike Einodshofer has been a valuable member of the executive team at Maxor. Under his leadership, we have transformed our clinical programs, service, and products to be cutting-edge and focused on optimizing the patient experience."

Maxor is currently exhibiting at the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy's 2019 Annual Meeting in Washington D.C. through September 11, Booth 501A.

About Maxor

At Maxor, we're transforming the pharmacy industry to create healthier lives through purposeful engagement across Pharmacy Benefit Management, Pharmacy Management, Specialty Pharmacy, 340B, Rebate and Formulary Management, and Pharmacies. We put people first and are committed to providing outstanding service across all aspects of our business. Our goal is to create flexible and innovative solutions filled with inspired possibilities. Maxor National Pharmacy Services. Driving Transformation Together. More information on Maxor can be found by visiting www.maxor.com.

About NASP

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy is a 501(c) (6) trade association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. Members include the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, GPOs, distributors and more. With over 100 corporate members and 1,700 individuals, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

