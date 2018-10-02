Log in
MaxorPlus, Ltd. Ranks No. 1 in Overall Satisfaction for Pharmacy Benefit Managers

10/02/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

AMARILLO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC ("Maxor") announced its results from the 2018 Pharmacy Benefit Manager Customer Satisfaction Report, published by the Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI). MaxorPlus received the highest Overall Satisfaction score of 9.6 out of 10, exceeding the average score of all PBMs profiled in the report.

Maxor Logo

The PBMI customer satisfaction survey sample included 466 plan sponsors who provide pharmacy benefits to their employees and dependents. MaxorPlus scored first or tied for first in 22 out of 36 categories, including:

  • Account management
  • Member services
  • Consumer education tools
  • Website for members
  • Rebates
  • Plan implementation and changes
  • Retail network options (tied)
  • Utilization management programs
  • Trend management programs (tied)
  • Delivery of promised savings on specialty medicines (tied)

"Providing our clients and members with outstanding customer service has been a core focus and strength for MaxorPlus.  Our unparalleled commitment to service, coupled with our innovation and flexibility is the differentiator we provide to all of our clients, and is one of the many reasons for our high client retention and new client growth," said Steve Smith, RPh, MBA, Executive Vice President, MaxorPlus.

About Maxor
Maxor is a market-leading Pharmacy Benefit Manager that is pioneering the use of analytics and technology to identify intervention opportunities to engage members in new ways.  The company's engagement platform combined with a suite of clinical solutions guides members through targeted journeys designed to address wasteful spending and sub-optimal clinical results.  Performance of these programs is backed with a financial guarantee, creating a PBM solution that is member-focused, aligned with the interests of clients, and grounded in a foundation of service excellence. Maxor's PBM platform is complemented by Maxor Pharmacy Management & Consulting Services, a provider of outpatient pharmacy management solutions, and Maxor Specialty, a clinically-driven specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan diseases.

About PBMI
The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® provides research and education to help healthcare and benefits professionals work with pharmacy benefit managers to design prescription drug benefit programs. PBMI provides a forum for purchasers to exchange ideas and drive marketplace changes that improve pharmacy benefits and control costs. Learn more at www.pbmi.com.  

Survey results provided by Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute. 2018. Pharmacy Benefit Manager Customer Satisfaction Report. Plano, TX: PBMI. Available from:

http://www.pbmi.com/pbmsatreports

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxorplus-ltd-ranks-no-1-in-overall-satisfaction-for-pharmacy-benefit-managers-300722958.html

SOURCE Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
