Maxta Recognized for Technological Innovation with Patent Awarded for Shared Data Storage

Maxta Inc., a leading provider of hyperconvergence software, was
recently awarded a U.S. Patent (No.
10,061,781) for shared data storage leveraging dispersed storage
devices. This broad patent, partly based on earlier Maxta patent
applications, recognizes Maxta as a pioneer in the Hyperconverged
Solutions market and its industry leadership in collapsing compute,
storage, and storage networking into a single server tier.
Maxta’s patent covers storage systems that provide shared storage by
utilizing dispersed storage devices while optimizing both the placement
of data across the dispersed devices and the method for accessing
storage data. As detailed, the storage system enables high levels of
scalability and performance while minimizing resource consumption. This
innovation serves as the basis of Maxta Hyperconvergence Software
offerings.
“Typically, patents are awarded on the basis of very specific, very
detailed aspects to enable the differentiation of inventions within a
given field,” said George Crump, President of Storage Switzerland. “But
this award not only covers Maxta’s approach to hyperconvergence but
somewhat serves as the standard bearer of HCI itself. It’s an impressive
win for the company and shows that they are true trailblazers in the
industry.”
Backed by its latest patent, Maxta Hyperconvergence software reduces
capital and operating costs by up to 70 percent and frees IT from the
refresh and upgrade cycles of traditional storage vendors and other
hyperconvergence vendors. Moreover, Maxta offers customers the freedom
and flexibility to choose or change hardware and hypervisors so they can
avoid vendor lock-in. Maxta supports every major server brand and
multiple hypervisors. In addition, with Maxta, it’s easy to run mixed
workloads on the same cluster with no performance penalty.
“While we are pleased to see our innovation with hyperconvergence being
recognized by the USPTO with the granting of this patent, we truly
believe that Maxta’s unique software approach is an even larger
differentiator,” said Yoram Novick, Maxta Founder and CEO. “Our software
approach has long been about providing choice, whether that is choice of
leveraging existing servers or pre-configured systems, choice of
hardware for new servers, or even choice of abstraction layer be it
proprietary virtualization, open virtualization or containerization. We
will continue to lead this innovative hyperconverged solutions market as
it transitions from appliance-based to software-based and embrace open
virtualization and containers.”
About Maxta
Maxta is the only hyperconvergence provider that gives IT the freedom to
choose both servers and abstraction layers including hypervisors and
containers. Maxta’s unique software approach to hyperconvergence enables
IT to scale storage independent of compute, run mixed workloads on the
same cluster, and eliminate the hyperconverged appliance refresh tax as
there is no need to repurchase the HCI software license when refreshing
server hardware. Maxta is available as software only or as preconfigured
solution on most brands of server hardware. For more information, visit
us at www.maxta.com
