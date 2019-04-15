Log in
Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Merger Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxwell Technologies, Inc. Concerning its Proposed Merger with Tesla, Inc. – MXWL

04/15/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a shareholder class action lawsuit against Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (“Maxwell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MXWL) in connection with the proposed sale of Maxwell to Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”).

If you are a Maxwell shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Maxwell (MXWL) Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading solicitation recommending that Maxwell shareholders tender their shares to Tesla. According to the complaint, the solicitation contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (1) Maxwell management’s financial projections; (2) potential conflicts of interest faced by Maxwell’s financial advisor, Barclays Capital Inc. (“Barclays”), and Maxwell insiders; and (3) the data and inputs underlying the financial valuation analyses that support the fairness opinion provided by Barclays. As a result, Maxwell shareholders must be provided with this information in order to adequately assess and value the tender offer. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin the tender offer until such information is disclosed.

If you are a Maxwell shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/maxwell-technologies-inc-mxwl-merger-tesla-inc-stock/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Our attorneys represent investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. They have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
