May. 12, 2020 10 AM PT Multiple Locations The Actors Fund Presents: Every Artist Insured: Getting & Keeping ... Read More

This seminar will help you understand the Affordable Care Act and give you clear, step-by-step guidance on what your Covered California options are and how to get the most affordable coverage. We will provide important information relevant to freelancers and the self-employed. Find out how to re-estimate your income after a loss of work, and whether you're eligible for free insurance or subsidies. This is an excellent opportunity for unbiased information.

When: 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT / 10 a.m. PT

Questions? Please contact the Actors Fund at (888) 825-0911.

RSVP: Click here for details and to RSVP.

The products and services noted herein are provided as an informational service to SAG-AFTRA members and are administered by entities independent of SAG-AFTRA. Any questions must be handled by the provider. This information is not intended to serve as an endorsement nor is any warranty or guarantee implied.

