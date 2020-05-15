May 2020 Road Division Construction Schedule and Updates

updated 5/15/20, 3:14pm

May Road Division Construction Schedule and Updates:

Chapel Dr. Chapel Drive will re-open for 24-hour per day traffic on Saturday, May 16, 2020 . The road will be open with a reduced speed limit of 25 MPH until Monday, June 1, 2020, when another daytime closure will begin. The driving public should expect construction conditions and sections of unpaved road in the corridor and should drive accordingly.

The second Chapel Drive closure will begin at 7:00 a.m.,Monday, June 1, 2020 and will end on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The public is advised that steel plates will be installed on the road at the end of every work day. A 25 mile per hour speed limit will be posted in the work zone for the duration of roadwork on Chapel Drive. This speed limit will apply beyond the time period of the closure and is imposed to protect the driving public until such time as final paving is completed.

Camp Adair Rd. will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing Monday - Tuesday, May 17, 2020 - May 18, 2020 . That area will be closed to complete repairs. Signs have been up and will remain on site all week.

Lewisburg Rd. grindings will be placed on Lewisburg Road, this is a short road at end of Lewisburg Avenue. Work will begin on Sunday, May 16, 2020 . Crews will trim trees, put grindings down and clean out ditches.

Plymouth Dr. and Country Club Dr. BRX Construction will be installing a sanitary sewer trunk line near the centerline of 53rd Street between Plymouth Drive and Country Club Drive. Construction is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, July 15, 2020 . Flaggers will manage one lane of traffic through the corridor and delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected. The driving public is strongly encouraged to use alternative routes. Work hours will generally be 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday - Friday.

