Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

May 2020 Road Division Construction Schedule and Updates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 06:35pm EDT

updated 5/15/20, 3:14pm

May Road Division Construction Schedule and Updates:

Chapel Dr. Chapel Drive will re-open for 24-hour per day traffic on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The road will be open with a reduced speed limit of 25 MPH until Monday, June 1, 2020, when another daytime closure will begin. The driving public should expect construction conditions and sections of unpaved road in the corridor and should drive accordingly.

The second Chapel Drive closure will begin at 7:00 a.m.,Monday, June 1, 2020and will end on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The public is advised that steel plates will be installed on the road at the end of every work day. A 25 mile per hour speed limit will be posted in the work zone for the duration of roadwork on Chapel Drive. This speed limit will apply beyond the time period of the closure and is imposed to protect the driving public until such time as final paving is completed.

Camp Adair Rd. will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing Monday - Tuesday, May 17, 2020 - May 18, 2020. That area will be closed to complete repairs. Signs have been up and will remain on site all week.

Lewisburg Rd. grindings will be placed on Lewisburg Road, this is a short road at end of Lewisburg Avenue. Work will begin on Sunday, May 16, 2020. Crews will trim trees, put grindings down and clean out ditches.

Plymouth Dr. and Country Club Dr. BRX Construction will be installing a sanitary sewer trunk line near the centerline of 53rd Street between Plymouth Drive and Country Club Drive. Construction is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Flaggers will manage one lane of traffic through the corridor and delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected. The driving public is strongly encouraged to use alternative routes. Work hours will generally be 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday - Friday.

For more information ​please contact Gordon Kurtz, Benton County Public Works at:

Emergency Road Notifications

Please visit: https://www.co.benton.or.us/publicworks/page/emergency-road-notifications for information on emergency road notifications.

Disclaimer

Benton County, OR published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 22:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:05pCaldas Gold Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
08:05pEMX Royalty Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
NE
08:01pArgentina Creditor Committee, Fintech Advisory and Gramercy Funds Management Submit Counterproposal to Argentina
PR
08:01pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alpiq Holding Ltd. and Ansell Ltd. | Technavio
BU
08:01pBitAngels Philadelphia to Host First Virtual Blockchain Investor and Pitch Event
GL
08:00pWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT : Revises Event Format for Annual General Meeting Due to COVID-19
AQ
07:54pPHOTOCURE : AUA abstracts further support role for Cysview in the office setting
AQ
07:50pCASTLIGHT HEALTH : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
07:42pASCENT INDUSTRIES : Announces Shares for Debt Private Placement
AQ
07:31pGOLD LION RESOURCES : Issues Stock Options
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2BT GROUP PLC : BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
3ALPHABET INC. : U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - source
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigat..
5ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group