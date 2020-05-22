May. 22, 2020: ETS Web Framework Upgrade

The Energy Trading System (ETS) currently uses Struts web framework to generate ETS web pages. The current version of Struts is outdated, and in order for ETS to remain secure and to improve robustness, effective June 23, 2020, the AESO will replace the web framework of ETS from Struts to a newer framework, Spring. Spring allows ETS to be more flexible and configurable for future enhancements.

The user interface and functionality of ETS will remain unchanged. However, as a consequence of this upgrade, theURL's for submission and file upload will change.

Participants interested in testing their systems prior to the rollout will be able to sign up for access to our ETS Training Environment. The ETS Training Environment will be available with the new framework for participant testing starting on May 25, 2020, and we ask that participants complete their testing by June 12, 2020. Participants must fill out the registration form at the link below and submit it to info@aeso.ca to register for this access. Further instructions will then be provided.

ETS Training Environment Application form

If you have any questions, please email info@aeso.ca.