May 22 Community Meeting: 57 Lambert Road Interchange

Mark your calendars: A community meeting is scheduled on May 22 to discuss additional capacity and proposed improvements to relieve current and future congestion of the 57 Lambert Road interchange. The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in Community Rooms A&B of the Brea Civic & Cultural Center. This includes future construction of a SR-57 Northbound Truck Climbing Lane between Lambert Road and the County Line.

The 57 Freeway and Lambert Interchange improvement project has been a top priority for many years. City staff will work with Caltrans to minimize construction disruption, manage traffic and support ongoing communication throughout the project. Construction is set to begin in July 2019 with an anticipated completion date of July 2021.

Click here to view a rendering of the new interchange.