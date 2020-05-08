May 8 2020 Leading Entertainment Unions and Organizations Call on Congress to ... Read More

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A broad coalition of entertainment industry organizations today sent a new letter to leaders of Congress that highlights the ways implementation of the CARES Act has fallen short in assisting workers in need in the entertainment community and requests that these flaws in implementation be remedied in a new CARES Act COVID relief package. In the letter, the organizations point out the implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program has overlooked workers who have mixed income and report it on W-2 and 1099 forms. To download the letter, click here.

'For those of us in the creative field to survive - and recover - after this crisis, we must be able to access the full support intended by Congress. Given the unique nature of our industry, many in our profession work from project to project and gig to gig, not only in multiple jobs but in various capacities. As a result, creators often find themselves working as employees receiving W-2 wages and as independent contractors (or otherwise self-employed) receiving 1099 income for performances, royalties, and other services. Unfortunately, implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program has overlooked workers with mixed income.

'In almost all cases that we see in every state, a minimum amount of W-2 income disqualifies a self-employed individual for PUA and significantly lowers the amount of assistance they receive. PUA must be updated to recognize these different income streams and allow individuals to show their mixed sources of revenue for a full accounting of their annual income,' the letter states.

The complete list of organizations that signed the letter is below:

Academy of Country Music (ACM)

Actors' Equity Association

Alliance for Recorded Music (ARM)

American Association of Independent Music (A2IM)

American Federation of Musicians (AFM)

Americana Music Association

Artist Rights Alliance (ARA)

Artist Rights Watch

ASCAP

Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP)

BMI

California Arts Advocates

Christian Music Trade Association (CMTA)

Church Music Publishers Association (CMPA)

Country Music Association (CMA)

CreativeFuture

Digital Media Association (DiMA)

Folk Alliance International

Future of Music Coalition

Guild of Italian American Actors

Global Music Rights (GMR)

Gospel Music Association

The Harper Agency

International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA)

Music Artists Coalition (MAC)

MusicAnswers

Music Business Association (MusicBiz)

Music Managers Forum - US

Musicians On Call

Music Technology Policy Blog

National Independent Venue Association

National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA)

National Songwriters Association International

On Board Experiential

Paradigm Talent Agency

Recording Academy

Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)

Reel Muzik Werks, LLC

Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA)

SESAC

Songwriters Guild of America

Songwriters of North America (SONA)

SoundExchange

Southern Gospel Music Guild

Trichordist

Writers' Guild of America, East