May Unemployment Rate Seen at 19.8% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI May N/A 39.8* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI May 44.0 (11) 41.5 1000 Construction Spending Apr -5.8% (8) +0.9% Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs May -9000K (6) -20236K 0945 Markit Services PMI May N/A 36.9* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg Svy May 44.5 (11) 41.8 1000 Factory Orders Apr -12.5% (7) -10.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 30 1775K (6) 2123K 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Apr $49.9B (8) $44.4B 0830 Productivity (Revised) 1Q -2.6% (6) -2.5%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 1Q +4.9% (6) +4.8%** Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls May -8000K (11) -20500K 0830 Unemployment Rate May 19.8% (10) 14.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** May +1.5% (9) +4.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** May +9.1% (6) +7.9% 1500 Consumer Credit Apr -$16.5B (4) -$12.1B *May Flash Reading **1Q Prelim Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

