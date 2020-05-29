Log in
May Unemployment Rate Seen at 19.8% -- Data Week Ahead

05/29/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Markit Mfg PMI              May       N/A           39.8* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 May       44.0   (11)   41.5 
          1000  Construction Spending       Apr      -5.8%   (8)   +0.9% 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    May      -9000K  (6)   -20236K 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         May       N/A           36.9* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg Svy             May       44.5   (11)   41.8 
          1000  Factory Orders              Apr      -12.5%  (7)   -10.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 30    1775K  (6)    2123K 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Apr      $49.9B  (8)   $44.4B 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)      1Q       -2.6%   (6)   -2.5%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)  1Q       +4.9%   (6)   +4.8%** 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            May      -8000K  (11)  -20500K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           May       19.8%  (10)   14.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***    May      +1.5%   (9)   +4.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***    May      +9.1%   (6)   +7.9% 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Apr     -$16.5B  (4)  -$12.1B 
 
*May Flash Reading 
**1Q Prelim Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

