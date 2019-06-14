May's Retail Sales Show Consumer Resilience and Confidence in the Economy

Retail sales rose 0.5 percent in May seasonally adjusted from April and
up 3.2 percent unadjusted year-over-year, the National Retail Federation
said today. The numbers exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations
and restaurants.
“Today’s retail numbers, and upward revisions to prior months, reinforce
the ongoing strength of the consumer and are consistent with a pick up
in the pace of the economy in the coming months. The strong job market,
recent income gains and elevated confidence translates into ongoing
support for spending. Households, in the aggregate, are in solid
financial condition but an escalation in trade tariffs will undoubtedly
create a considerable downdraft to confidence and spending, or lead to a
pullback in spending,” NRF Chief Economic Jack Kleinhenz said.
Revisions to April monthly data were significant with retail sales
reversing a loss of 0.2 percent monthly change to a gain of 0.3 percent.
Retail sales data has been unusually choppy given the economic
environment in recent months which include the partial government
shutdown, volatile energy prices, roller coaster equity markets,
notwithstanding escalating trade tensions. May’s retail sales increases
were broad based, with nearly all categories showing gains, with the
only decline coming from food and beverage stores.
As of May, the three-month moving average was up 3.3 percent over the
same period a year ago, compared with a gain of 2.9 percent in April.
May’s results build on a revised gain of 0.3 percent month-over-month
and a revised 5.9 percent gain year-over-year in April.
NRF’s numbers are based on data
from the U.S. Census Bureau, which said today that overall May sales –
including auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants – were up 0.5
percent seasonally adjusted from April and were up 3.2 percent
year-over-year.
Specifics from key retail sectors during May include:
-
Online and other non-store sales were up 11.4 percent year-over-year
and up 1.4 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.
-
General merchandise stores were up 4.4 percent year-over-year and up
0.7 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.
-
Health and personal care stores were up 3.8 percent year-over-year and
up 0.6 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.
-
Grocery and beverage stores were up 2.3 percent year-over-year and
down 0.1 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.
-
Furniture and home furnishings stores were up 1.2 percent
year-over-year and up 0.1 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.
-
Building materials and garden supply stores were down 1.4 percent
year-over-year but up 0.1 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.
-
Electronics and appliance stores were down 1.9 percent year-over-year
but up 1.1 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.
-
Sporting goods stores were down 2.4 percent year-over-year but up 1.1
percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.
-
Clothing and clothing accessory stores were down 2.4 percent
year-over-year and unchanged month-over-month seasonally adjusted.
