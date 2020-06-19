May's U.S. Jobs Rebound Was Widespread

By Sarah Chaney and Gwynn Guilford

Nearly all U.S. states added jobs last month as business reopenings allowed most areas of the country to start recovering from huge employment losses endured earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas added the largest number of workers in May, the Labor Department said Friday, followed by Pennsylvania and Florida. The nation as a whole added about 2.5 million jobs in May, though employment was still down by about 20 million jobs since February.

Unemployment rates fell in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Last month, the U.S. jobless rate declined to 13.3% from April's 14.7%, a post-World War II high.

The report indicated that payroll gains across the country were widespread last month as businesses began to slowly reopen with social-distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. Despite the monthly improvement, employment was lower in all states compared with a year earlier, suggesting a long road to recovery.

Employment declined in Hawaii and D.C. in May, albeit at a slower pace than in April.

The state-level jobs data reflected many of the industry trends playing out at the national level. In the U.S. as a whole last month, restaurants and bars added 1.4 million workers as many states began lifting shutdown orders. Friday's data showed leisure-and-hospitality jobs had bottomed out in regions across the country, but were still well below levels seen before the pandemic.

Many states with the sharpest declines were among the first to lift restrictions on businesses. Mississippi's unemployment rate fell 5.7 percentage points from April to May, while Indiana's dropped 5.2 percentage points. Alabama, Arizona, Tennessee -- all of which cleared services such as restaurant dining and personal care services to reopen in early May -- also saw sharp declines.

However, reopening didn't benefit states evenly. Texas' unemployment rate fell just 0.5 percentage points in May -- and Florida's jobless rate rose slightly.

Government payrolls were on a clear descent into May. In the Midwest, government payrolls decreased about 8% compared with January.

