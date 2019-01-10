Log in
May talks Brexit with trade unions, business group

01/10/2019 | 11:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May discussed her Brexit deal with trade union bosses and the head of a business lobby group on Thursday, her spokeswoman said.

May is seeking to drum up support for her agreement with Brussels before a vote in parliament next week. Her calls on Thursday included to Len McCluskey, the head of Britain's biggest union and an ally of opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"The prime minister is seeking the widest possible support for her deal ... It is a good deal for workers," the spokeswoman said, adding that May would have further engagement with business groups and trade unions in the coming days.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

