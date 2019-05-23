Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maya Virtual Selects H5 Data Centers for Cloud Computing Location

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 10:01am EDT

The Cloud Computing Provider Expands its Custom Platform in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced that Maya Virtual has deployed its IT architecture to the H5 Data Centers edge data center at 505 Marquette Avenue in Albuquerque. The expansion furthers the growth of Maya Virtual’s custom cloud platform operating in certified, top-rated colocation facilities.

"Albuquerque's tech and telecom sectors are growing fast and we want to be part of that. As part of our expanding cloud services network, Albuquerque will be an excellent hub for digital media services in the Southwest region and beyond," said Dan Fry, Founder and CEO of Maya Virtual. "We are excited to be working with H5 Data Centers and look forward to everything the partnership will help bring to the Albuquerque area."

The relationship between Maya Virtual and H5 Data Centers facilitates growth and expands the product offerings for H5 Data Centers' customers and prospects. Maya Virtual develops cloud software and infrastructure automation for ISPs, managed service providers, and IT organizations around the world.

Albuquerque Edge Data Center Highlights:

  • 225,000 SF carrier hotel and office building with significant access to a variety of fiber and network access providers
  • The top point of interconnection in New Mexico
  • 505 Marquette serves a strategic role for communications in Albuquerque and throughout the Southwest

"505 Marquette is Albuquerque's most interconnected access point," said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. "Cloud service providers and content companies increasingly require low-latency access to networks and digital partners. Due to its geographic location and affordable operational costs, Albuquerque is well positioned for continued IT infrastructure services growth."

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.H5DataCenters.com.

About Maya Virtual

Maya Virtual, Inc. is a cloud computing company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Founded in 2015, Maya Virtual develops cloud software and infrastructure automation for ISPs, managed service providers, and IT organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.mayavirtual.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aELON MUSK : Tesla deliveries set to top record in second-quarter - Musk email
RE
10:20aOMNICOM : Names Rochelle Tarlowe Treasurer
PR
10:19aTARGET : Camille Styles Serves Up the Perfect Pieces for EVERY Summer Celebration
PU
10:19aBEASLEY BROADCAST : WBZ-FM/98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand Host Job Shadow Day for High School Student in Boston
PU
10:19aFACEBOOK : An Independent Report on How We Measure Content Moderation
PU
10:19aTATNEFT' : General Director of TATNEFT Company Received the State Award of the Russian Federation
PU
10:19aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.3 - A&J Mucklow Group plc
PU
10:19aAM BEST : to Attend African Insurance Organisation Conference in Johannesburg
BU
10:19aSENDAI MEBUKI HOLDINGS : Reports As Best Buy Profits Margins Increase And Post Another Consecutive Strong Quarter
BU
10:18aGRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : Trade worries, poor data slam European shares
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Germany's struggling car industry won't see significant rebound - Ifo
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Casino shares suspended, boss under pressure to restructure
5Oil extends losses, set for worst week in six months

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About