Maya Virtual Selects H5 Data Centers for Cloud Computing Location

H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center
provider, today announced that Maya Virtual has deployed its IT
architecture to the H5 Data Centers edge data center at 505 Marquette
Avenue in Albuquerque. The expansion furthers the growth of Maya
Virtual’s custom cloud platform operating in certified, top-rated
colocation facilities.
"Albuquerque's tech and telecom sectors are growing fast and we want to
be part of that. As part of our expanding cloud services network,
Albuquerque will be an excellent hub for digital media services in the
Southwest region and beyond," said Dan Fry, Founder and CEO of Maya
Virtual. "We are excited to be working with H5 Data Centers and look
forward to everything the partnership will help bring to the Albuquerque
area."
The relationship between Maya Virtual and H5 Data Centers facilitates
growth and expands the product offerings for H5 Data Centers' customers
and prospects. Maya Virtual develops cloud software and infrastructure
automation for ISPs, managed service providers, and IT organizations
around the world.
Albuquerque Edge Data Center Highlights:
-
225,000 SF carrier hotel and office building with significant access
to a variety of fiber and network access providers
-
The top point of interconnection in New Mexico
-
505 Marquette serves a strategic role for communications in
Albuquerque and throughout the Southwest
"505 Marquette is Albuquerque's most interconnected access point," said
Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. "Cloud service providers
and content companies increasingly require low-latency access to
networks and digital partners. Due to its geographic location and
affordable operational costs, Albuquerque is well positioned for
continued IT infrastructure services growth."
About H5 Data Centers
H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center
operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data
center space under management. The company designs and engineers
flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core
infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers
operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte,
Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose,
San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.H5DataCenters.com.
About Maya Virtual
Maya Virtual, Inc. is a cloud computing company based in Albuquerque,
New Mexico. Founded in 2015, Maya Virtual develops cloud software and
infrastructure automation for ISPs, managed service providers, and IT
organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.mayavirtual.com.
