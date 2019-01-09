Mayfield : Adds Enterprise Partner Patrick Salyer As It Celebrates 50 Years of People-First Investing

Mayfield, a top-tier venture capital firm that invests in early-stage
consumer, enterprise and healthIT companies, today announced that it has
appointed Patrick Salyer as a partner, bringing its team to seven
investors. Salyer is a former portfolio CEO from Gigya, acquired by SAP,
and will focus on partnering with entrepreneurs building
enterprise-focused companies. This announcement comes as the firm
celebrates five decades of bringing a people-first approach to investing.
Salyer has a decade of enterprise software leadership experience,
including serving as CEO of Gigya, a customer identity and access
management leader, for seven years. He became the general manager of the
SAP Customer Data Cloud after overseeing the successful acquisition of
Gigya in 2017. During his tenure at Gigya, the company raised more than
$100 million in capital, navigated multiple product pivots, established
a new category, scaled to more than 700 customers and more than 300
employees. There he developed deep go-to-market expertise, where he
built global inside and field sales models, sold to global Fortune 500
companies such as Nestle, GSK and Fox and achieved high growth rates.
“I’m delighted to welcome Patrick to the Mayfield family,” said Navin
Chaddha, Mayfield managing director. “We pride ourselves on being People
First, a value shared by him. Over the decade during which we cemented
our entrepreneur-investor relationship, I saw him grow as a leader and
build a culture of trust, tenacity and success. I look forward to him
mentoring future entrepreneurs and sharing his leadership and
go-to-market playbook with our existing portfolio leaders.”
“I believe relationships matter most, making Mayfield’s ‘People First’
focus a great fit,” said Salyer, Mayfield partner. “As I thought about
the next phase of my career, the opportunity to share my experience as a
start-up CEO, while joining a top-tier investment team of people I have
known for a decade, was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I couldn’t
pass up.”
About Mayfield
Mayfield is a global venture capital firm with a people-first philosophy
and $1.8 billion under management. Mayfield invests primarily in
early-stage consumer, enterprise and healthIT companies. Since its
founding 50 years ago, the firm has invested in more than 530 companies,
resulting in 116 IPOs and more than 200 mergers or acquisitions. Some
notable investments include HashiCorp, Lyft, Marketo, Mammoth
Biosciences, Moat, Poshmark, ServiceMax and SolarCity. For more
information, go to https://www.mayfield.com
or follow @MayfieldFund.
