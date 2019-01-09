Log in
Mayfield : Adds Enterprise Partner Patrick Salyer As It Celebrates 50 Years of People-First Investing

01/09/2019 | 07:31am EST

Mayfield, a top-tier venture capital firm that invests in early-stage consumer, enterprise and healthIT companies, today announced that it has appointed Patrick Salyer as a partner, bringing its team to seven investors. Salyer is a former portfolio CEO from Gigya, acquired by SAP, and will focus on partnering with entrepreneurs building enterprise-focused companies. This announcement comes as the firm celebrates five decades of bringing a people-first approach to investing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005105/en/

Mayfield's leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)

Salyer has a decade of enterprise software leadership experience, including serving as CEO of Gigya, a customer identity and access management leader, for seven years. He became the general manager of the SAP Customer Data Cloud after overseeing the successful acquisition of Gigya in 2017. During his tenure at Gigya, the company raised more than $100 million in capital, navigated multiple product pivots, established a new category, scaled to more than 700 customers and more than 300 employees. There he developed deep go-to-market expertise, where he built global inside and field sales models, sold to global Fortune 500 companies such as Nestle, GSK and Fox and achieved high growth rates.

“I’m delighted to welcome Patrick to the Mayfield family,” said Navin Chaddha, Mayfield managing director. “We pride ourselves on being People First, a value shared by him. Over the decade during which we cemented our entrepreneur-investor relationship, I saw him grow as a leader and build a culture of trust, tenacity and success. I look forward to him mentoring future entrepreneurs and sharing his leadership and go-to-market playbook with our existing portfolio leaders.”

“I believe relationships matter most, making Mayfield’s ‘People First’ focus a great fit,” said Salyer, Mayfield partner. “As I thought about the next phase of my career, the opportunity to share my experience as a start-up CEO, while joining a top-tier investment team of people I have known for a decade, was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I couldn’t pass up.”

About Mayfield

Mayfield is a global venture capital firm with a people-first philosophy and $1.8 billion under management. Mayfield invests primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise and healthIT companies. Since its founding 50 years ago, the firm has invested in more than 530 companies, resulting in 116 IPOs and more than 200 mergers or acquisitions. Some notable investments include HashiCorp, Lyft, Marketo, Mammoth Biosciences, Moat, Poshmark, ServiceMax and SolarCity. For more information, go to https://www.mayfield.com or follow @MayfieldFund.


