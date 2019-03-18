Mayo Clinic Collaborates with GIBLIB to Broaden Medical Education Accessibility Worldwide

GIBLIB, the streaming media platform offering the largest library of
on-demand medical lectures and surgical videos in 4K and 360-degree
virtual reality, today announced a formal collaboration with Mayo Clinic
to digitize and host legacy educational videos and produce new content
on the GIBLIB platform for all medical specialties. GIBLIB will bring
Mayo Clinic’s medical conference lectures online to medical
professionals globally. This relationship will set a new standard for
video content engagement and the availability of medical knowledge all
around the world.
Knowledge sharing within the medical community has been impeded by
limited accessibility for medical professionals to learn the latest
techniques and procedures without costly travel. To help counter the
challenge of in-person attendance at medical and scientific conferences
and limited space in operating rooms, digital platforms offer an
alternative and more effective way to engage this generation of medical
professionals anywhere and at any time.
Once GIBLIB delivers Mayo Clinic’s existing video library, the Company
will leverage user data analytics to identify the most engaging videos
to help determine the focus of future content. Mayo Clinic and GIBLIB
will collaborate to create and produce original high-quality videos,
including 360-degree virtual reality footage, featuring the hospital’s
teaching faculty. Together, Mayo Clinic and GIBLIB will also remaster
the content to become more cinematic and engaging for an online
audience, creating condensed short-form video segments of the most
popular medical conference topics.
“The medical world continues to advance in its adoption of new
technologies, yet the way medical professionals learn and engage with
educational and instructional content remains stagnant. Medical
education content has always been informative, but must be equally
engaging and accessible to deliver meaningful value to medical
professionals,” said Brian Conyer, CEO and Co-founder of GIBLIB. “By
working with Mayo Clinic, we are helping medical professionals worldwide
learn from some of the most forward-thinking, sought-after surgeons and
physicians at the top-ranked hospital in the world.”
In addition to the content relationship, GIBLIB has also granted Mayo
Clinic a seat on its Board of Directors.
About GIBLIB
GIBLIB is the only streaming media platform to provide medical
professionals anywhere in the world access to high-fidelity, immersive
360-degree virtual reality video content of the most current medical
topics and sought-after surgical procedures performed by the world’s
leading specialists. The Company creates, produces and curates
high-quality educational videos that feature expert physicians at
leading academic medical centers and distributes its content on-demand
to medical professionals and students worldwide. GIBLIB produces
exclusive content in partnership with leading experts in the medical
field, including Mayo Clinic, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Stanford
Children's Hospital and the Keck School of Medicine at the University of
Southern California.
About Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit health care organization committed to
clinical practice, education and research, providing expert,
comprehensive care to everyone who needs healing. Learn
more about Mayo Clinic. Visit
the Mayo Clinic News Network.
