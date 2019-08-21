Mayor Bill de Blasio Offers to Help Iconic Pizzeria

By Katie Honan and Charles Passy

Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to help renowned Brooklyn pizza joint Di Fara a day after it was seized by New York state for failing to pay taxes, but the show of support miffed some business owners in the city.

"Di Fara is THE best pizza place in New York City," Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat, tweeted Wednesday morning. "I'm ready to do anything I can to get them reopened -- as are thousands of New York City pizza-lovers."

The state on Tuesday closed the family-owned pizzeria's Midwood restaurant for owing $167,506.75 in unpaid taxes. The shutdown didn't affect Di Fara's newer location in the North 3rd Street Marketin Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood.

The mayor's office said it has been in touch with Di Fara's owners to see how the city can help, although the back taxes aren't a city issue.

Speaking at the New York State Fair on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Mr. de Blasio "does not have the legal authority to forgive state taxes."

"Now, if he wants to pay $200,000 on behalf of the pizza place, he can do that and that's fine," he said. "If he wants to get $200,000 worth of pizza, that's his business."

Margaret Mieles, the daughter of founder Dom De Marco, was happy to hear of Mr. de Blasio's support and hopes to work with the state to pay off the debt.

"It brings cheer to my heart," she said, adding that they plan to reopen the Midwood pizzeria as early as Thursday.

Ms. Mieles said the pizzeria was forced to close for a month after failing a city restaurant inspection and missed a tax payment in the spring.

Mr. de Blasio's support for the 54-year-old pizzeria rankled some city business owners, who say they struggle to survive.

"There's more than 24,000 eating and drinking establishments throughout the five boroughs who would love him to help them," said Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

"Having to meet payroll every week, having to pay rent, having to keep up with the fines and the changing regulations is very expensive and time consuming."

Stratis Morfogen, a veteran New York City restaurateur and managing member of Brooklyn Chop House, a restaurant with locations in Manhattan and Southampton, N.Y., said he doesn't feel dining establishments are supported enough by the mayor.

"For him to pick out one restaurant is uncalled for. I think he should figure out how to help the industry," he said.

Heath St. Clair's restaurant, Burke & Wills on the Upper West Side, was closed in late 2017 for owing about $200,000 in taxes caused by an increase in business costs. The restaurant has since reopened.

"I think he's a politician. Is he actually going to help them or is he just talking?" said Mr. St. Clair of the mayor's offer to help Di Fara. He said he would like to see the city offer support to restaurants in other ways, including commercial rent control.

Mr. Rigie said he hopes the mayor's concern for Di Fara will open his eyes to the hardships of small businesses. "Even world-famous restaurants like Di Fara have challenges operating successfully in New York City," he said.

Avery Cohen, another spokeswoman for Mr. de Blasio, said the mayor "has championed the needs of small businesses through our Small Business First plan by reducing fines, cutting red tape, providing legal protection, and leveling the playing field for businesses all across our city."

--Jimmy Vielkind contributed to this article.