Mayor Faulconer Endorses Yes on B - the Better Choice Measure

02/20/2020 | 07:56pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer today endorsed Yes on B – the Better Choice Measure, continuing his broader effort to alleviate San Diego's housing crisis by creating more attainably priced homes for local working families.

(PRNewsfoto/Yes on B)

"Because of our housing shortage, home prices have continued to soar far beyond what so many of our families can afford," said Faulconer.  "I'm proud to support Yes on B – the Better Choice Measure because it will deliver homes that our first responders, teachers, military personnel and other middle-income San Diegans can afford to buy."

To view the Mayor's full statement, click here.

Yes on B – the Better Choice Measure would create 2,135 homes – 60% of which will be affordable for working families starting in the mid-$300,000 range – right along the I-15 corridor in close proximity to hundreds of thousands of jobs.  The proposal also would preserve 1,200 acres of open space, the approximate size of Balboa Park. 

A Yes vote for Measure B on March 3rd would affirm the San Diego County Board of Supervisors' unanimous 2018 approval of the plan, which also includes 36 acres of parks, 19 miles of trails, a dog park, and equestrian staging area. 

The property is currently zoned and more for 99 luxury estates as well as 2 million square feet of commercial and retail development, however many believe the property should be used for attainably priced homes given the region's housing crisis.

In addition to Mayor Faulconer, the Yes on B – Better Choice Measure was also endorsed today by Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.  They join a growing coalition in support of Yes on B, including CAL FIRE Local 2881, Deputy Sheriffs' Association of San Diego County, Local Laborers 89, all five North County Mayors (Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Carlsbad and Oceanside), San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Chicano Federation, and other housing advocates.

Ad paid for by Plan for the People: San Diegans for solutions to housing, traffic and sustainability. Committee major funding from
Newland Sierra, LLC

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayor-faulconer-endorses-yes-on-b--the-better-choice-measure-301008915.html

SOURCE Yes on B


© PRNewswire 2020
