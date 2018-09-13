Mayor Max of Idyllwild, California Issues Decree That The Town and Surrounding Areas are Officially Back to Business Post Cranston Wildfire

IDYLLWILD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayor Max (a.k.a., Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller, II), the official Mayor of Idyllwild, CA, today issued an official decree that the mile-high town and surrounding areas are officially back to business post the Cranston Wildfire. The canine leader and his Deputy Mayors Mikey and Mitzi want residents and tourists to visit local shops, restaurants, and other establishments to show support for business owners affected by the fire. The canine trio are also inviting people into town for the 21st annual Art Walk & Wine Tasting hosted by the Art Alliance of Idyllwild (AAI) on Saturday, October 13th from 11AM to 5PM. More details on participating galleries and wineries as well as ticket information can be found by visiting: https://bit.ly/2oJO9J4.



“We are grateful that the fires didn't reach the town, but the town has banded together to help those whose property was damaged. If you want to help Idyllwild recover, we are back in business and ready for everyone to get out to shop, eat, taste wine, visit our amazing galleries, and more,” barked Max. “The Art Walk & Wine Tasting is our most popular fundraiser, and this year we welcome many of the area’s most prized wineries and art galleries. If we have yet to meet, I’ll be on hand with my Deputies greeting visitors and supporting the Art Alliance for this important event.”



Participants will start their art hunt by visiting the town's galleries, hot spots, and artist booths. Tickets are not needed to visit the art locations and free maps will be available at AAI Central located at the Courtyard Gallery, 54240 Ridgeview Drive. The wine tasting takes place from 2pm-5pm. A ticket is required for the tastings, which includes a keepsake wine glass, entertainment by local musicians, and a variety of cheese, crackers, and grapes.

“We are so extremely honored to give our locals and town visitors the opportunity to sip great wine while mingling with other oenophiles and art enthusiasts,” said Donna Elliot, the President of AAI. “Non-drinking friends can visit the pouring areas without a ticket and free shuttles will be running around the village from 11AM until 6PM. This is always an amazing event, we know that this year will be even better.”



About Mayor Max

Mayor Max (a.k.a., Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller, II) arrived in Idyllwild on July 21, 2013. He is the successor to the town’s first canine Mayor, Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller, I. Idyllwild Animal Rescue Friends (ARF), a non-profit 501(c)(3), sponsored Idyllwild's first-ever mayoral election. When the first Mayor Max passed away, the organization approved his mayoral transition plan and welcomed two Deputy Mayors Mikey and Mitzi (Mikey Mighty-Dog Mueller and Mitzi Marie Mueller). More details on Mayor Max can be found at mayormax.com. He and his Deputies are available for interviews and Q&A about the goings-on in the town of Idyllwild through his Chief of Staff, Phyllis Mueller. To arrange a visit with the Mayor, Phyllis can be contacted at 949.525.0100 or via email: max@mayormax.com

