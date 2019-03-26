Mayor de Blasio's Wife Defends Mental-Health Initiative

By Melanie Grayce West

ThriveNYC officials defended the funding and effectiveness of the city's mental-health initiative during a New York City Council hearing Tuesday, as lawmakers pushed to understand how the sprawling program is structured and if it reaches the seriously mentally ill.

Chirlane McCray, wife of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, said her signature three-year-old initiative with a $250 million annual budget is designed to "fill the gaps" in the city's mental-health programs, as well as introduce innovations.

"I think that we have made it quite clear today in this hearing that everyone loves what we are doing and they want more," Ms. McCray said during a news conference following the latest of a series of hearings involving ThriveNYC. "We've got a lot more to do and that's fine. I've wanted this kind of high-level conversation for quite a while."

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer sent a letter on Monday to Susan Herman, who leads the Office of ThriveNYC, which questioned how the program is being evaluated. Among other things, he noted that 29 of the 41 programs detailed in the initiative's budget "appear to have no or very little associated outcome measures."

During the Tuesday hearing, Ms. Herman said there are more than 400 ways of measuring what is happening with ThriveNYC, and "all of those metrics are being refined."

Ms. Herman, who is responsible for the day-to-day management of the initiative, told council members that ThriveNYC isn't "a new mental-health system," but an effort that addresses needs that have gone unmet by traditional services, making mental health a "cross-agency, citywide priority."

Jumaane Williams, the city's public advocate, pressed Ms. McCray and ThriveNYC officials on how much of the programming budget is spent on coordination of existing services or new programs, how much is used for people in an acute crisis and for general mental health and wellness. Mr. Williams said that he thinks ThriveNYC is important, but "I do feel that some of the metrics and concerns are being back-ended."

The ThriveNYC preliminary budget for programming is expected to cost the city $250 million in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Most of those funds, about $237 million, are newly allocated money for programs that launched with ThriveNYC.

The largest chunk of the ThriveNYC budget flows through the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. More than $30 million goes to programs that help people with severe mental illnesses, according to ThriveNYC. Separately, about $2 million is budgeted to pay the 21 Thrive employees -- part of an office announced by Ms. McCray in January.

The management of ThriveNYC funds and programs, Ms. Herman said, rests with individual city agencies, while her office oversees and coordinates efforts to ensure that projects meet their benchmarks.

The NYCWell hotline, one of ThriveNYC's programs, answered more than 250,000 calls, texts and chats from October 2017 to September 2018, according to documents provided to council members. Another program provides advocates for victims of crimes at every police precinct in the city. ThriveNYC also has set up clinical services at nearly 150 homeless shelters, program officials said.