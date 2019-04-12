Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : (MEC) Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (“MEC”) today announced that it has
publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed
initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares of
common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering
have not yet been determined, and any public offering is subject to the
SEC review process and market conditions. If a public offering is
completed, MEC intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker symbol “MEC.”
Baird, Citigroup and Jefferies are acting as lead book-running managers
for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank and William Blair are
also acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.
The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the
preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be
obtained from Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate
Department, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202, by telephone
at (800) 792-2473, or by email at syndicate@rwbaird.com;
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800)
831-9146; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus
Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by
telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the SEC but has not yet become effective. It may be obtained by
visiting the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.
These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior
to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press
release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About MEC
Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based contract manufacturer that
provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production
fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. Our customers
operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty
commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and
other end markets. Along with process engineering and development
services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure in 21
facilities across eight states. These facilities make it possible to
offer conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting,
forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding,
assembly and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of
finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder
coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating
(CARC) painting.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. securities
laws. The Company’s management has based these forward-looking
statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and
projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions,
estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking
statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These
statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause MEC’s actual
results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any
future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by
these forward-looking statements. MEC undertakes no obligation to update
or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005476/en/