Mazzetti and BHEGroup Merger Expands Mechanical and Civil Expertise in the Pacific Northwest

04/05/2019 | 10:46am EDT

Mazzetti Inc., a global MEP engineering and technology consulting firm, and Eugene/Portland-based BHEGroup, a multi-disciplinary consulting firm providing sustainable mechanical and civil engineering services, have merged.

“Merging with BHEGroup was a natural progression, having already collaborated on several projects over the years in the Pacific Northwest, servicing the same clients,” said Walt Vernon, Mazzetti CEO. “Both firms’ reputations and cultures align, creating a healthy union to better serve clients.”

Monica Anderson, BHEGroup President and Principal Civil Engineer, and Tim Ely, BHEGroup Vice President and Principal Mechanical Engineer, both joined Mazzetti as Principals

The combined firm has a staff of 208 and 12 locations, including a new office in Eugene, continuing to provide both Mechanical and Civil Engineering, and an expanded Portland office with the addition of Mechanical and Civil Engineering staff. (The 12 locations include: Eugene and Portland, Ore.; Irvine, Sacramento and San Francisco, Calif.; Denver, Colo.; Atlanta, Georgia; St. Louis, Missouri.; Nashville, Tenn.; Dallas, Texas; Seattle, Wash.; and Bengaluru, India.)

“BHEGroup has prided itself in delivering the highest quality of work, as evidenced by our predominantly repeat-client work,” said Anderson. “With this merger, we’re particularly excited to provide Civil engineering to Mazzetti’s clients in Oregon and beyond, in addition to providing BHE clients the full scope of comprehensive MEP engineering, IT/low voltage, medical equipment planning, lighting design, and more.”

For more than 55 years, Mazzetti has consulted sophisticated nationwide clients in the planning, design, and operations for technologically advanced, energy-efficient facilities. The addition of BHEGroup will enable Mazzetti to further this mission, particularly in the Pacific Northwest.

About Mazzetti

Mazzetti’s vision is to make the world a better place by creating better environments. Mazzetti provides world-class MEP engineering and technology consulting, tackling complex, energy-intensive buildings, specializing in Healthcare. As an employee-owned Benefit Corporation, over 55 years in business, Mazzetti’s positive impact spans 20 countries. Mazzetti uniquely delivers technologically advanced buildings rooted in local culture, climate, and economy.

About BHEGroup

BHEGroup has been dedicated to providing sustainable civil and mechanical engineering to clients throughout Oregon and Washington since 1954. The small, but expert firm has been passionate about facilitating clients’ visions and creatively solving challenges through tenacious research, collaboration, and design.


© Business Wire 2019
