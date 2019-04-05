Mazzetti and BHEGroup Merger Expands Mechanical and Civil Expertise in the Pacific Northwest

Mazzetti
Inc., a global MEP engineering and technology consulting firm, and
Eugene/Portland-based BHEGroup,
a multi-disciplinary consulting firm providing sustainable mechanical
and civil engineering services, have merged.
“Merging with BHEGroup was a natural progression, having already
collaborated on several projects over the years in the Pacific
Northwest, servicing the same clients,” said Walt Vernon, Mazzetti CEO.
“Both firms’ reputations and cultures align, creating a healthy union to
better serve clients.”
Monica Anderson, BHEGroup President and Principal Civil Engineer,
and Tim Ely, BHEGroup Vice President and Principal Mechanical
Engineer, both joined Mazzetti as Principals
The combined firm has a staff of 208 and 12 locations, including a new
office in Eugene, continuing to provide both Mechanical and Civil
Engineering, and an expanded Portland office with the addition of
Mechanical and Civil Engineering staff. (The 12 locations include:
Eugene and Portland, Ore.; Irvine, Sacramento and San Francisco, Calif.;
Denver, Colo.; Atlanta, Georgia; St. Louis, Missouri.; Nashville, Tenn.;
Dallas, Texas; Seattle, Wash.; and Bengaluru, India.)
“BHEGroup has prided itself in delivering the highest quality of work,
as evidenced by our predominantly repeat-client work,” said Anderson.
“With this merger, we’re particularly excited to provide Civil
engineering to Mazzetti’s clients in Oregon and beyond, in addition to
providing BHE clients the full scope of comprehensive MEP engineering,
IT/low voltage, medical equipment planning, lighting design, and more.”
For more than 55 years, Mazzetti has consulted sophisticated nationwide
clients in the planning, design, and operations for technologically
advanced, energy-efficient facilities. The addition of BHEGroup will
enable Mazzetti to further this mission, particularly in the Pacific
Northwest.
About Mazzetti
Mazzetti’s vision is to make the world a better place by creating better
environments. Mazzetti provides world-class MEP engineering and
technology consulting, tackling complex, energy-intensive buildings,
specializing in Healthcare. As an employee-owned Benefit Corporation,
over 55 years in business, Mazzetti’s positive impact spans 20
countries. Mazzetti uniquely delivers technologically advanced buildings
rooted in local culture, climate, and economy.
About BHEGroup
BHEGroup has been dedicated to providing sustainable civil and
mechanical engineering to clients throughout Oregon and Washington since
1954. The small, but expert firm has been passionate about facilitating
clients’ visions and creatively solving challenges through tenacious
research, collaboration, and design.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005055/en/