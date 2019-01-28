MbientLab : Launches its MIOTherapy Physical Therapy Wearable Technology

MbientLab, a company building the next generation of sensors and tools
for the healthcare industry, has announced the availability of its
MIOTherapy (MIO) wearable technology for physical and occupational
therapists. MIO is the first wearable technology platform that
integrates the effectiveness of traditional physical therapy with smart
sensors, therapeutic exercises, games, and 3D visualization technology
to personalize and improve outpatient rehabilitation and accelerate
recovery.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005114/en/
MIO is a complete, wearable sensor solution that automatically measures, analyzes, and stores a patient's physical therapy data. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Research shows that most physical therapy patients do not fully adhere
to their plans for care because of factors that include lack of social
support, self-doubt and perceived barriers to exercise.1 This
results in millions of Americans living with preventable mobility issues
and pain that reduce their quality of life. This lack of compliance also
increases the cost of healthcare for these patients due to a higher
number of urgent care and emergency room visits related to their
injuries, and in some cases, inpatient post-acute care stays.
Using a unique combination of technology software and sensors, MIO helps
physical and occupational therapists improve the experience and outcomes
of therapy for their patients. MIO provides consistently accurate
measurements that can be used to monitor and personalize treatment,
increase patient compliance, reduce recovery time, and reduce healthcare
costs.
“I’ve found the MIO based technology to be an invaluable tool in
improving post-operative care for my patients where position is
critical. It’s clear to me that MIO will be a great platform for doctors
and physical therapists to analyze, adjust and customize patient
treatment plans using precise measurements captured in real time,” said
Frank Brodie, M.D., clinical faculty, University of California San
Francisco. “This technology provides data that enables me to have an
accurate understanding of my patients’ ongoing progress and adjust
accordingly. I look forward to integrating MIO even more into my
practice.”
Patients using MIO attach its sensors to any body part using stickers or
flexible straps, so that physical therapists can measure, collect, and
record all motion from a specific body area, delivering key insights
about a patient’s range of motion and measurable progress through their
exercise program. The extremely accurate sensors measure, analyze, and
store a patient’s physical therapy data in the cloud for easy access and
analysis via the MIO App. MIO also offers real-time 3D visualization,
providing an exact picture of what the patient is doing at any moment,
and can be used in-office or via a telehealth platform with clinical
oversight.
“We are excited to offer physical and occupational therapists a wearable
technology platform that improves patient and provider engagement, and
ultimately supports better results and a quicker recovery time for
patients,” said Laura Kassovic, co-founder and CEO of MbientLab.
“Serving as their virtual assistant, MIO will help physical therapists
rethink how they provide physical therapy and work to heal their
patients so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy.”
MIO has undergone extensive sensor testing with more than a dozen
third-party users, including physical therapists, researchers, clinics,
and university labs. Since 2013, there have been more than 250 papers
published on the use of the MbientLab sensors used in MIO. Physicians at
the University of California, San Francisco have demonstrated that the
MIO sensors can increase patient compliance by 20 percent to 80 percent
in post-operative retinal surgery patients.2 Researchers at
Duke University also found an average cost-savings of $2,745 per patient
undergoing virtual physical therapy with MIO compared to traditional
physical therapy.3
MIO is now commercially available in the United States and
internationally and can be purchased by physical and occupational
therapists, caregivers and researchers at www.miotherapy.com.
MIO is available through monthly subscription plans that include the
app, sensors, and access to the cloud, as well as unlimited and free
customer support via email, and on-site services.
About MIOTherapy
MIOTherapy is the first wearable technology that integrates the
effectiveness of traditional physical therapy with therapeutic
exercises, games, and smart sensors to improve outpatient rehabilitation
and speed up recovery. Visit www.miotherapy.com
or follow @miotherapy
on Twitter, @miotherapy
on Facebook and @miotherapy
on Instagram for more information.
About MbientLab
MbientLab is building the next generation of sensors and tools for the
healthcare industry including motion capture and analytics, biometrics,
kinematics, industrial control, research and product development. Visit www.mbientlab.com
for more information.
1 Picha KJ, Howell DM. A model to increase rehabilitation
adherence to home exercise programmes in patients with varying levels of
self-efficacy. Musculoskeletal Care, 2018; 16:233-237.
2 Brodie et al., Novel positioning with real-time feedback
for improved postoperative positioning: pilot study in control subjects;
May 2017
3 Duke Clinical Research Institute, VERITAS research study,
2016
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005114/en/