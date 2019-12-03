Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McAfee : Collaborates With Amazon Web Services to Bring MVISION Cloud Support to Amazon Detective

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 03:01pm EST

McAfee MVISION Cloud Secures AWS Workloads through Integration with AWS Native Security Tools

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that McAfee® MVISION Cloud for Amazon Web Services (AWS) now includes support for Amazon Detective, providing customers with seamless incident detection and remediation. Through the integration of MVISION Cloud with Amazon Detective, customers have the ability to react to security issues quickly and confidently while leveraging the appropriate tools for incident investigation. Attendees at AWS re:Invent 2019 can learn more about McAfee MVISION Cloud at McAfee booth #1026 at the Venetian, Las Vegas.

Amazon Detective is a security service that is designed to easily analyze, investigate, and quickly identify the root cause of security findings or suspicious activities. Amazon Detective automatically collects log data from AWS resources and uses machine learning, statistical analysis, and graph theory to help customers visualize and conduct faster and more efficient security investigations. With McAfee MVISION Cloud, AWS customers can leverage a trusted cloud platform that has achieved AWS Security Competency status as well as AWS Well-Architected Partner designation for its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) technology to help locate issues and threats, and move without friction into the analysis phase to resolve the risk.

The new capabilities in McAfee MVISION Cloud for AWS include:

  • Integration with Amazon Detective: detect configuration issues or other cloud risks using McAfee MVISION Cloud and move seamlessly into the investigation phase with Amazon Detective.
  • Architectural Freedom of Choice: includes Configuration Audit / Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for diverse cloud workloads. Incidents can be detected for a wide array of virtual machine (Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2)) or container-based workloads (Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) including storage services needed to support the target applications.
  • Rich, multifaceted incident data: provides integrated CASB-derived functionality such as DLP / Malware detection and user behavior and threat analytics that go beyond detecting basic configuration issues. Identify threats and prioritize remediation, for a frictionless move into Amazon Detective to resolve risks quickly and efficiently.

“We worked closely with AWS to integrate a solution that our mutual customers can use to get total visibility and control over their applications and workloads on AWS,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of Cloud Security, McAfee. “McAfee MVISION Cloud complements Amazon Detective’s capabilities by using a frictionless, API-based, cloud-native approach that allows security professionals to seamlessly enforce data loss prevention, avoid unauthorized sharing of data, address threats from insiders and compromised accounts, prevent misconfiguration drift, audit all user activity and secure corporate data as organizations leverage the cloud to accelerate their business.”

“McAfee’s market-leading Cloud Security Platform provides a uniform approach to protecting data and stopping threats in the cloud through comprehensive and consistent policies,” said Nemi George, vice president, information security officer, Pacific Dental Services. “The new Amazon Detective integration will give us the added investigation capabilities to improve our compliance and reduce the risk within our cloud infrastructure.”

“We’re delighted that McAfee MVISON Cloud on AWS now supports Amazon Detective, providing enterprises the ability to continue their journey to the cloud with an additional layer of security,” said Dan Plastina, vice president of ESS Security Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Customers using Amazon Detective will now be able to automate time-consuming tasks so they are free to focus on the performance, availability, and compatibility of their applications.”

Additional Resources:

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pCANCOM : CANCOM SE capital increase fully placed at EUR 49.70 per new share
EQ
03:49pTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Selected as Launch Partner of New Service from Amazon Web Services
BU
03:49pAMAZON COM : Introduces 'Plug and Play' AI Tools -- Update
DJ
03:48pGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Depositato ricorso di 7Pixel Srl nei confronti di Google LLC per la determinazione del danno causato dalla condotta anti-concorrenziale accertata dalla Commissione europea in data 27 giugno 2017
PU
03:46pPSI Services Acquires Caliper, Grows Talent Management Roster With Leaders in Assessing and Developing High Performing Sales Teams
BU
03:46pBMW of North America Reports November 2019 U.S. Sales.
BU
03:45pProminent Public Finance Attorney Tony Solimine Joins Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer
PR
03:44pShell, Mitsubishi, Trafigura present bids for Ecuador oil contract - minister
RE
03:43pBIOCERES : Form424B3
PU
03:43pINTUITIVE SURGICAL : HUD Continues Support for Fifteen States and Four U.S. Territories Recovering from Major Disasters
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF raises 1.25 billion euros at 30 years as part of its EMTN ..
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group