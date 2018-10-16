McAfee : Continues Growth of Security Innovation Alliance with New Partnerships and Certified Integrations

Program Now Includes 152 Partners Worldwide

MPOWER – McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced the continued growth of the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) with the addition of 17 new partners and 16 newly certified integrations. McAfee SIA accelerates the development of open and interoperable security products, simplifies integration with complex customer environments, and provides a truly integrated, connected security ecosystem to maximize the value of existing customer security investments.

According to the latest McAfee Labs Threats Report, in the past year there have been more than 240 publicly disclosed security incidents making it clear that cyberthreats continue to grow in sophistication and size. In that same time period, the total number of ransomware is up 57% over the year before, and malware has grown 34%. This highlights the need for the cybersecurity industry to work together to handle the challenges of today’s changing cyber threat landscape.

“Today’s businesses are challenged more than ever before to stay ahead of the latest risks and cyberthreats,” said D.J. Long, vice president of strategic business development, McAfee. “McAfee understands that no single cybersecurity company can prevent every possible threat. The McAfee SIA program enables businesses to tap into certified integrated solutions from industry-leading providers to help protect data and minimize risk with fewer resources.”

New partners that have joined the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance include:

Atos

Aujas

Corsa Technology

CyberX

Cyber Observer

DB Cybertech

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Idaptive

Indegy

IntSights Cyber Intelligence

Ipswitch

Ping Identity

Seclore

Silver Peak

SpyCloud

Two Six Labs

WireX

Partners that have achieved a newly certified integration include:

Agat Software

D3 Security

Deep Secure

Dropbox

Ericom Software

Extreme Networks

HP Inc

IBM Security (Resilient)

Intel Authenticate

Menlo Security

Minerva Labs

MobileIron

ObserveIT

Resolve Systems

SAS

Syncurity

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. By building solutions that work with other companies’ products, McAfee helps businesses orchestrate cyber environments that are truly integrated, where protection, detection and correction of threats happen simultaneously and collaboratively. By protecting consumers across all their devices, McAfee secures their digital lifestyle at home and away. By working with other security players, McAfee is leading the effort to unite against cybercriminals for the benefit of all. www.mcafee.com

