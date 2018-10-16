McAfee : Continues Growth of Security Innovation Alliance with New Partnerships and Certified Integrations

MPOWER – McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today
announced the continued growth of the McAfee Security Innovation
Alliance (SIA) with the addition of 17 new partners and 16 newly
certified integrations. McAfee SIA accelerates the development of open
and interoperable security products, simplifies integration with complex
customer environments, and provides a truly integrated, connected
security ecosystem to maximize the value of existing customer security
investments.
According to the latest McAfee Labs Threats Report, in the past year
there have been more than 240 publicly disclosed security incidents
making it clear that cyberthreats continue to grow in sophistication and
size. In that same time period, the total number of ransomware is up 57%
over the year before, and malware has grown 34%. This highlights the
need for the cybersecurity industry to work together to handle the
challenges of today’s changing cyber threat landscape.
“Today’s businesses are challenged more than ever before to stay ahead
of the latest risks and cyberthreats,” said D.J. Long, vice president of
strategic business development, McAfee. “McAfee understands that no
single cybersecurity company can prevent every possible threat. The
McAfee SIA program enables businesses to tap into certified integrated
solutions from industry-leading providers to help protect data and
minimize risk with fewer resources.”
New partners that have joined the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance
include:
-
Atos
-
Aujas
-
Corsa Technology
-
CyberX
-
Cyber Observer
-
DB Cybertech
-
Fidelis Cybersecurity
-
Idaptive
-
Indegy
-
IntSights Cyber Intelligence
-
Ipswitch
-
Ping Identity
-
Seclore
-
Silver Peak
-
SpyCloud
-
Two Six Labs
-
WireX
Partners that have achieved a newly certified integration include:
-
Agat Software
-
D3 Security
-
Deep Secure
-
Dropbox
-
Ericom Software
-
Extreme Networks
-
HP Inc
-
IBM Security (Resilient)
-
Intel Authenticate
-
Menlo Security
-
Minerva Labs
-
MobileIron
-
ObserveIT
-
Resolve Systems
-
SAS
-
Syncurity
About McAfee
McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the
power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer
solutions that make our world a safer place. By building solutions that
work with other companies’ products, McAfee helps businesses orchestrate
cyber environments that are truly integrated, where protection,
detection and correction of threats happen simultaneously and
collaboratively. By protecting consumers across all their devices,
McAfee secures their digital lifestyle at home and away. By working with
other security players, McAfee is leading the effort to unite against
cybercriminals for the benefit of all. www.mcafee.com
