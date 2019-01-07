McAfee : Continues to Expand Beyond Traditional Antivirus with New McAfee : Gamer Security

McAfee Delivers Performance Boosting Features and Lightweight Security Together

CES-- Today, McAfee announced McAfee Gamer Security, designed from the ground up to enhance in-game performance, while helping keep gamers safe. Developed for gamers’ unique needs, McAfee Gamer Security boosts in-game performance using new technology derived from McAfee’s deep and proprietary expertise in PC systems performance.

Unsurprisingly, performance is the highest priority for gamers, while security was also highlighted as a key consideration. A recent McAfee survey of PC gamers revealed that graphics capabilities (66%), RAM (51%) and CPU (51%) are the most important factors while gaming, followed by security (42%).

“With McAfee Gamer Security, PC gamers no longer have to choose between performance and protection,” said Don MacLennan, vp engineering, McAfee. “We are going all-in on PC gaming performance, with boosting features, customizable notification blocking, and lightweight security. We look forward to the feedback from the gaming community as we build something truly unique and valuable for gamers.”

Key Features and Benefits Include:

Game Mode : Automatically boosts and optimizes resources like CPU, GPU, RAM to provide a performant gaming experience. Game Mode also allows users to suppress notifications and pop-ups to limit interruptions during the gaming experience

: Automatically boosts and optimizes resources like CPU, GPU, RAM to provide a performant gaming experience. Game Mode also allows users to suppress notifications and pop-ups to limit interruptions during the gaming experience Historical System Monitoring: Delivers system consumption trends for previous gaming sessions, providing customers with valuable data to further optimize their systems for the best possible gaming experience

Delivers system consumption trends for previous gaming sessions, providing customers with valuable data to further optimize their systems for the best possible gaming experience Gamer-centric Interface: Built to be discoverable and familiar for gamers, the dashboard updates users on the status of their system, including system monitoring and modification options to prioritize performance

Built to be discoverable and familiar for gamers, the dashboard updates users on the status of their system, including system monitoring and modification options to prioritize performance Minimal Security Resource Consumption: With a new product architecture and a smaller resource footprint, gamers will enjoy lightweight security protection at all times. Security features can even be paused during gaming mode for further performance gains

Availability and Pricing

McAfee Gamer Security is anticipated to release to limited beta users in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2019. Details on availability, features, and the beta program are available at Gameonmcafee.com.

