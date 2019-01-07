McAfee : Continues to Expand Beyond Traditional Antivirus with New McAfee : Gamer Security

CES-- Today, McAfee announced McAfee Gamer Security,
designed from the ground up to enhance in-game performance, while
helping keep gamers safe. Developed for gamers’ unique needs, McAfee
Gamer Security boosts in-game performance using new technology derived
from McAfee’s deep and proprietary expertise in PC systems performance.
Unsurprisingly, performance is the highest priority for gamers, while
security was also highlighted as a key consideration. A recent
McAfee survey of PC gamers revealed that graphics capabilities
(66%), RAM (51%) and CPU (51%) are the most important factors while
gaming, followed by security (42%).
“With McAfee Gamer Security, PC gamers no longer have to choose between
performance and protection,” said Don MacLennan, vp engineering, McAfee.
“We are going all-in on PC gaming performance, with boosting features,
customizable notification blocking, and lightweight security. We look
forward to the feedback from the gaming community as we build something
truly unique and valuable for gamers.”
Key Features and Benefits Include:
-
Game Mode: Automatically boosts and optimizes resources like
CPU, GPU, RAM to provide a performant gaming experience. Game Mode
also allows users to suppress notifications and pop-ups to limit
interruptions during the gaming experience
-
Historical System Monitoring: Delivers system consumption
trends for previous gaming sessions, providing customers with valuable
data to further optimize their systems for the best possible gaming
experience
-
Gamer-centric Interface: Built to be discoverable and familiar
for gamers, the dashboard updates users on the status of their system,
including system monitoring and modification options to prioritize
performance
-
Minimal Security Resource Consumption: With a new product
architecture and a smaller resource footprint, gamers will enjoy
lightweight security protection at all times. Security features can
even be paused during gaming mode for further performance gains
Availability and Pricing
McAfee Gamer Security is anticipated to release to limited beta users in
the U.S. in the first quarter of 2019. Details on availability,
features, and the beta program are available at Gameonmcafee.com.
About McAfee
McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the
power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer
solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005046/en/