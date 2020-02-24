Log in
McAfee : Helps Partners Build Competitive Edge With Open Platform Approach to Cloud Security

02/24/2020

Updates to McAfee CASB Connect boosts partner momentum with eight new partnerships and seven newly-certified integrations

RSA SECURITY CONFERENCE – McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced substantial headway with its partner program. Eight new partnerships and seven new certified integrations to McAfee Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) and McAfee CASB Connect Program give organizations a competitive advantage to secure people, devices and data in the cloud. RSA attendees can learn more about these programs at McAfee booth #N-5745 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

McAfee SIA accelerates the development of open and interoperable security products and simplifies integration within complex customer environments. These capabilities provide a truly integrated, connected security ecosystem to maximize the value of existing customer security investments. As an extension of McAfee SIA, the McAfee CASB Connect Program is the industry’s first self-serve framework that enables any cloud service provider or partner to rapidly onboard any SaaS application onto McAfee MVISION Cloud. This fosters the ability to secure data within any cloud service in McAfee’s catalog. New partners that joined the McAfee SIA program include:

  • A10 Networks
  • AttackIQ
  • Cythereal
  • D3 Security
  • Dragos
  • Indegy
  • Mimecast
  • Nasuni
  • Nutanix
  • OpenText
  • Siemplify

The McAfee CASB Connect framework, which allows cloud service providers or partners to build lightweight API connectors to McAfee MVISION Cloud, has significantly expanded. As a result, the following new service providers adopted the MVISION Cloud Platform:

  • Atlassian
  • Clarizen
  • DbCom
  • Introhive

Opposed to uncertainty concerning the availability and maturity of most cloud service APIs, the McAfee CASB Connect Framework provides a unified platform for comprehensive control over all sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud services, from managed and unmanaged devices. This allows cloud services and partners to be fast-tracked onto the MVISION Cloud Security Platform.

Leveraging the power of CASB Connect, MVISION Cloud customers can extend the same levels of data security across all cloud services through a single platform to:

  • Enforce Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies to protect sensitive and regulated data.
  • Enforce internal and external collaboration policies.
  • Inspect login, data upload, data download and administrator activity to maintain an audit trail for forensic investigation to detect any anomalous behavior.
  • Enforce contextual access control policies to enforce data access and download controls based on user, location or device (both managed and unmanaged).

“Not all cloud service providers have the APIs needed to integrate with MVISION Cloud,” said Javed Hasan, global head of enterprise products, strategy and alliances, McAfee. “Even in those cases, the CASB Connect framework can now be used out-of-the-box to quickly onboard a SaaS application to McAfee’s CASB platform with support for the most critical use cases. The unique advantage of this new capability helps customers enforce security policies to prevent sensitive data from being downloaded on to any managed or unmanaged device, both within and outside of the corporate network perimeter.”

McAfee has a total of 160 integration partners through its McAfee SIA and McAfee CASB Connect Programs.

“MVISION Cloud allowed security to say yes to the business at Pacific Dental Services (PDS) by transparently addressing our critical security and compliance needs in the use of cloud services like Office365, Box, and AWS among others,” said Nemi George, CISO at PDS. “Through McAfee’s CASB Connect program we have seamlessly extended those same policies and controls to cloud services like Okta and SmartSheet thereby improving our cloud maturity and reducing our TCO.”

According to Bryant Lee, head of partnerships and integrations at Atlassian, “Through the CASB Connect program, McAfee and Atlassian have collaborated to provide Atlassian customers with advanced data security and threat protection capabilities to help businesses reduce the risk of data breaches and data loss as well as more easily detect malicious activity.”

Partner highlights include:

  • A10 Networks - The A10 Thunder® SSLi® is an SSL/TLS visibility solution that eliminates encryption-induced security blind spots by decrypting enterprise traffic and enabling security devices to detect and stop encrypted attacks. Thunder SSLi integrates with the McAfee Network Security Platform (NSP) by intercepting enterprise traffic, decrypting it and forwarding it to NSP in clear text. This enables NSP to inspect encrypted traffic easily and perform advanced intrusion prevention and malware analysis without compromising performance.
  • Clarizen – With ongoing concerns over data security and privacy, the McAfee and Clarizen partnership offers an added layer of protection for large enterprise organizations. By leveraging self-service API connectors to McAfee MVISION Cloud, Clarizen can give their customers confidence that their data is safe and secure without sacrificing collaboration and business processes managed through Clarizen One.
  • D3 Security – D3 SOAR provides security orchestration, automation and response with MITRE ATT&CK in its DNA. This allows SOC operators to coordinate incident response workflows across all tools and assets, ensuring rapid and consistent remediations. The integration between D3 SOAR and McAfee ESM helps SOC and IR teams by improving the speed and quality of investigations, enabling proactive analysis and dramatically reducing MTTR. Events in ESM trigger detailed playbooks in D3, which automatically act on intelligence from security infrastructure and data sources, which keeps SOC operators focused on suspicious behavior and threats.
  • DbCom – Eqube is a regulatory compliance system designed and hosted by DbCom to maintain sensitive customer data for large multinational financial systems. Cloud security controls are essential for DbCom as they undergo frequent cyber audits to ensure customer data is secured. It is critical these organizations have 100 percent clarity on content and patterns of data moving between their premises and DbCom’s hosted application in AWS. With McAfee’s CASB technology, DbCom can provide real-time visibility of data in motion, providing the utmost sense of security to DbCom and their customers.
  • Indegy – The Indegy Security Suite gives users visibility and control of their industrial operations, operational technology (OT), and IT networks. Indegy surfaces industrial control system (ICS) events and OT security event information in McAfee ESM, so security administrators have view into both the IT and OT environments for enhanced situational awareness.
  • Introhive – Introhive's API integrates seamlessly with MVISION Cloud to allow clients to expose and correct negligent, malicious and suspicious user behavior. This helps to prevent sensitive data from integrating into Introhive and customer relationship management systems via Introhive Data Automation.
  • Siemplify – Siemplify, a leading independent provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), has partnered with McAfee to make its flagship Siemplify Security Operations Platform available to McAfee customers via MVISION ePolicy Orchestrator. SOAR technology, which is experiencing booming adoption rates across industries, allows security operations teams to work more efficiently and effectively by seamlessly automating and orchestrating the multitude of tools and processes required to triage, investigate and respond to cyber threats at scale.

For more information, visit:

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2020
